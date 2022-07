In accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, Technip Energies (PARIS:TE) declares the following purchases of its own shares during the week of July 4 to July 8, 2022.

These transactions were carried out as part of a buyback program with a discretionary mandate carried out by an investment services provider making decisions relating to the acquisition of Technip Energies shares independently.

Name of the Issuer Identity Code of the Issuer (LEI Code) Day of the Transaction Identity Code of the Security Total Daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (in €) Market Identity Code Technip Energies 724500FLODI49NSCIP70 2022-07-04 NL0014559478 29 917 12,233033 XPAR Technip Energies 724500FLODI49NSCIP70 2022-07-05 NL0014559478 40 000 12,120485 XPAR Technip Energies 724500FLODI49NSCIP70 2022-07-06 NL0014559478 40 000 11,431530 XPAR Technip Energies 724500FLODI49NSCIP70 2022-07-07 NL0014559478 40 000 11,675351 XPAR Technip Energies 724500FLODI49NSCIP70 2022-07-08 NL0014559478 35 000 12,002940 XPAR TOTAL 184 917 11,871127

For detailed information on the transactions carried out and on the objectives of the shares purchases, please refer to the detailed declaration available on https://investors.technipenergies.com/financial-information/notice-trading-own-shares.

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies is a leading Engineering Technology company for the energy transition, with leadership positions in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), hydrogen and ethylene as well as growing market positions in blue and green hydrogen, sustainable chemistry and CO2 management. The company benefits from its robust project delivery model supported by extensive technology, products and services offering.

Operating in 34 countries, our 15,000 people are fully committed to bringing our client's innovative projects to life, breaking boundaries to accelerate the energy transition for a better tomorrow.

Technip Energies is listed on Euronext Paris with American depositary receipts ("ADRs") traded over-the-counter in the United States.

For further information: https://www.technipenergies.com.

