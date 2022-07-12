Longi has revealed plans to enter the inverter business through a partnership with Shenzhen Energy, while Solarspace has announced plans to open a 16 GW cell factory in Anhui province.Longi and Shenzhen Energy have set up a joint venture to open an inverter factory in Xuzhou, Jiangsu province. The two companies will invest CNY 5.3 billion ($791 million) in the new facility, which will have a capacity of 10 GW and could also potentially host 10 GW of solar module production. Solarspace has signed a deal with the government of Chuzhou, Anhui province, for a 16 GW solar cell manufacturing facility. ...

