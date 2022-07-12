AttackForge Launches 'Action Pack' - a World 1st for Pentest Management Tools

Global leader in Pentest Management solutions introduces affordable & on-demand, dedicated tenant software-as-a-service platform for consultancies and medium-sized enterprises.

MELBOURNE, Australia, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AttackForge, a global leader in Pentest Management solutions, has announced today AttackForge Core: Action Pack - the worlds' first on-demand, dedicated tenant pentest management platform.

"With the launch of AttackForge Core: Action Pack, any cyber security team can deploy their own dedicated tenant in under 2 minutes, on infrastructure hosted in their preferred Microsoft Azure region. This means anybody can now provide a sophisticated Pentest-as-a-Service (PTaaS) to their customers in a matter of minutes," said Stas Filshtinskiy, Co-Founder of AttackForge.

AttackForge Core Action Pack is aimed at making pentest management solutions more affordable and easier to access, helping security teams get more done with less time and effort.

"Traditionally, gaining access to such tools would require a significant investment in time and money, resulting in vendor lock-in contracts costing tens of thousands of dollars. We're turning that on its head. Action Pack is only $300 per month and is pay as you go - placing it within reach for any cyber security team, boutique consultancy or freelancer," said Fil Filiposki, Co-Founder at AttackForge.

AttackForge Core was introduced in 2021 as a solution to address the growing demand for pentest management tools by small-to-medium sized organisations. It benefits from gaining access to many workflows already used by enterprise security teams in its big brother - AttackForge Enterprise.

"Action Pack includes all the capabilities, methodologies and workflows to run a successful Pentest-as-a-Service or to manage your own penetration testing program. We've built it from years of experience working with some of the most mature security teams in Fortune 500 and across various industry sectors. We've made it possible to enhance your tenant as your requirements change, with in-app upgrades for more flexibility and muscle when you need it," said Fil Filiposki.

At the time of release, AttackForge Core Action Pack is the only pentest management tool currently available on the market which can be deployed on-demand in a dedicated tenant.

"Our team has pushed the envelope forward when it comes to innovation for pentest management tools. A solution like Action Pack seemed out of reach only few years ago, however today we are proud to say it is a reality and it can be done with the right team, product and pricing strategy," said Stas Filshtinskiy.

Action Pack can be deployed starting today from https://buy.attackforge.io.

You can find more information on AttackForge Core here.

If you would like to compare the AttackForge family of products, more information can be found here.

About AttackForge

AttackForge Pty Ltd is the leading provider of penetration testing management and workflow solutions, pioneering the worlds' first full lifecycle pentest management platform. The company's Enterprise product is trusted across all industries and verticals - in government, healthcare, banking, retail, oil & energy, telecommunications, and other regulated industries. AttackForge's vision is to create trusted and rigorous industry standard tools for managing pentesting projects & workflows. The current family of products include AttackForge Communityfor a comparison.

