Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 12, 2022) - Sharechest Inc. is pleased to welcome SPIRIT Blockchain Inc. to our network of growing companies. With the installation of the Sharechest Connector, SPIRIT Blockchain Inc. is streamlining their corporate growth by simplifying communications between management and investors. SPIRIT Blockchain Inc. provides simple, safe and diversified investment into blockchain and digital assets focusing on their 4 core pillars: Treasury Management, Streams and Royalties, Research and Advisory, and Staking and Mining. Interested investors can find out more information on the company's website: www.spiritblockchain.com

About Sharechest Inc.



Sharechest Inc. provides an innovative web application solution that streamlines the discovery process for companies seeking investors. The Sharechest Connector seamlessly integrates onto your companies existing website and acts as a magnet for investors who are interested in learning more about your company or investing in your company. Customized to meet your company's brand, the Sharechest Connector widget provides a secure and simplified lead generation form for interested investors to actively engage and take action as they navigate through your website.

For further information about Sharechest Inc. and becoming one of our success stories, please visit www.sharechest.io

About SPIRIT Blockchain Inc.

SPIRIT Blockchain Inc. is a Canadian Swiss company operating specifically in the Blockchain and Digital Asset sectors with the primary goal of creating value in a growing environment through recurring income, cash flow and capital appreciation.

For more information about SPIRIT Blockchain Inc. , please visit their website at www.spiritblockchain.com or contact: Matthew Whitcomb, Chief Corporate Development Officer, matthew@spiritblockchain.com

