Dienstag, 12.07.2022
InnoCan Pharma gerüstet für klinische Versuche und FDA!
WKN: A2H6LX ISIN: FR0013286259 Ticker-Symbol: 3VG 
Stuttgart
12.07.22
16:45 Uhr
2,125 Euro
-0,065
-2,97 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Actusnews Wire
12.07.2022 | 18:12
THERANEXUS: Theranexus publishes its cash position as of 30 june 2022

Lyon, France - 12 July 2022 - 6 pm CEST - Theranexus, a biopharmaceutical company innovating in the treatment of neurological diseases and pioneer in the development of drug candidates modulating the interaction between neurons and glial cells (the "Company"), today announces its cash position as at 30 June 2022.

Total available funds on 30 June 2022 stood at €11.6 M, compared with €12.5 M on 31 December 2021. The cash level has evolved in line with the company's expectations during the first six months of fiscal 2022 and provides the company with more than 18 months of financial visibility. This healthy financial situation validates the decision to definitively terminate in April 2022 the equity financing line that was set up with Iris Capital in January of the same year.

Next financial publication:

Tuesday 27 September 2022: 2022 semestrial financial results

About Theranexus

Theranexus is an innovative biopharmaceutical company that emerged from the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission (CEA). It specializes in the treatment of central nervous system disorders and is a pioneer in the development of drug candidates targeting both neurons and glial cells.

Theranexus has a unique drug candidate of advanced therapy identification and characterization platform focused on rare neurological disorders and an initial drug candidate in clinical development for Batten disease.

Theranexus is listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris (FR0013286259- ALTHX).

More information on:
http://www.theranexus.com
Click and follow us on Twitter and Linkedln


Contacts

THERANEXUS
Thierry LAMBERT
Chief Financial Officer
contact@theranexus.com







NEWCAP
Théo MARTIN/Pierre LAURENT
Investors Relations
+33 (0)1 44 71 94 97
theranexus@newcap.eu
FP2COM
Florence PORTEJOIE
Media Relations
+ 33 (0)6 07 76 82 83
fportejoie@fp2com.fr
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-75499-theranexus_pr_2022-h1-cash-position_120722.pdf

