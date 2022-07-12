News Summary:

Prosimo announces GA of integration with AWS Cloud WAN

Integration enable enterprises to build an elastic and scalable transit for cross-region connectivity and segmentation with autonomous multi-cloud networking solution

Prosimo, the Application Experience Infrastructure company, today announced the general availability of its integration with AWS Cloud WAN. This comes on the heels of AWS announcing today the general availability of AWS Cloud WAN. AWS Cloud WAN customers can now deploy the Prosimo platform to build an elastic and scalable Full Stack Cloud Transit for cross-region connectivity and segmentation to simplify and reduce operational burdens, deliver better experiences and lower costs.

"With these new features and functionality on the AXI Platform, Prosimo will be ideally suited to meet our goals: enable modern infrastructure capabilities using newer AWS networking constructs such as Cloud WAN, built-in observability for applications, and remove as much complexity as possible," said Kevin Paige, CISO, Flexport

Enterprises can now simplify how they build and manage connectivity of their disparate environments across AWS regions across the globe, on-premises data centers, colocation facilities, branch offices, and their distributed user base with the combination of AWS Cloud WAN and Prosimo:

Achieve fine-grained elastic segmentation The global network policy in AWS is kept coarse-grained and straightforward by design to be easy to manage and does not change that frequently. Fine-grained policy-based segmentation and security is the requirement from the application teams, in addition to the network layer segmentation. Prosimo helps to build policies at the per user and per-application level, on top of global network segments from Cloud WAN.

Hassle-free connectivity from AWS to any cloud Regardless of how customers approach the core network policy, they will seek to achieve similar hassle-free connectivity to any of their DCs, other cloud providers, and edge co-locations. Prosimo helps extend the same core network policy model with segmentation to any cloud, including on-prem locations.

Modern cloud NetDevOps operational model Internal constituents such as modern cloud or NetDevOps teams will achieve a higher change frequency. With Prosimo's APIs and Terraform modules, enterprise teams can integrate with their CI/CD flows for more agile development and deployment models while adhering to security and compliance guardrails and maintaining operational consistency.

AWS Cloud WAN furthers Autonomous Multi-cloud Networking Solution

To ensure their multi-cloud environment is consistent, and easy-to-use, enterprises need to build an intelligent fabric that automatically connects applications, services, and networks across cloud infrastructures based on pre-set operations, security, and performance requirements. This requires first solving cloud connectivity issues then building an app transit layer that is autonomous and machine-driven to mitigate inherent complexity. Combining Network Transit and App Transit in a single architecture that simplifies and, most importantly, automates multi-cloud networking.

One Platform to Rule Them All

The combined network transit and app-to-app transit create a Full Stack Cloud Transit built on cloud-native constructs to take advantage of AWS's global presence including AWS Cloud WAN. This gives enterprises a simpler connectivity model to migrate and connect their brownfield cloud deployments to deliver consistent, reliable, and secure Zero Trust-driven networks to support business-critical and latency-sensitive applications for users in any location.

"Our deepening relationship with AWS reflects the growing interest from AWS customers for simplified cloud networking solutions beyond just connectivity," said Mani Ganesan, Head of Products, Prosimo. "AWS Cloud WAN and Prosimo offer a seamless and tightly integrated autonomous cloud networking solution as enterprises continue their enterprise cloud journeys and modernize their infrastructure."

About Prosimo:

Prosimo delivers simplified multi-cloud infrastructure for distributed enterprise cloud journeys. Companies innovate faster and remain in control with the Prosimo integrated stack. This stack combines cloud networking, performance, security, observability, and cost management-all powered by data insights and machine learning models with autonomous cloud networking to reduce complexity and risk. Cloud-forward enterprises, including F100, have adopted Prosimo to successfully roll out revenue-generating applications, improve operational efficiency, and accelerate positive business outcomes. Prosimo is venture-backed by marquee investors such as General Catalyst and WRVI Capital. For more information, visit https://www.prosimo.io.

