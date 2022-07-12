DJ Kaufman & Broad SA: RESULTS FOR THE FIRST HALF OF 2022

Paris, July 12, 2022

RESULTS FOR THE FIRST HALF OF 2022

-- Results in line with expectations

-- Solid financial structure

-- Opening of two fully owned student Managed housing

-- Kaufman & Broad awarded the "Best Managed Companies" label

? Key sales activity indicators (H1 2022 vs. H1 2021) ? Total orders : EUR653.2 M vs EUR609.2 M incl. VAT Of which Housing: EUR624.7 M vs. EUR569.7 M incl. VAT Of which Commercial Property: EUR28.5M vs EUR39.5 Today, Kaufman & Broad SA is announcing its financial results for the first half of fiscal M incl. VAT year 2022 (December 1, 2021 to May 30, 2022). Nordine Hachemi, President and CEO of Kaufman & Broad, stated: ? Housing take-up period*: "The results for the first half of 2022 are in line with expectations, with the second 5.4 vs. 4.0 months (+1.4 quarter broadly in with the previous one. months) Net orders in value increased by 9.7%. They benefit from a favorable mix effect as well as ? Key an increase in selling prices per sq.m. The commercial offer is up by 20.7%. financial data (H1 2022 vs. H1 2021 except where otherwise The tensions noted in the 1st quarter on construction costs continued during the 2nd stated) quarter. They have been absorbed by a prudent budgetary policy implemented for several years, associated with the rigor in the positions taken on land. ? Revenue: EUR574.4M vs. EUR605.8 M Continuing to favor the profitability of operations over their volume in order to preserve Of which Housing: EUR481.6M future growth, Kaufman & Broad has chosen to postpone certain operations whose purchase vs EUR519.1 M conditions do not allow direct costs (land and construction) to be borne. Gross margin: EUR99.6M vs EUR104.7M This strategy made it possible to maintain a solid economic performance throughout the ? Operating half-year, with a virtually stable current operating profit (COP) rate. Net income group Margin rate (EBIT)**: share was unchanged from one half-year to the next and slightly up in relation to the number 7.5% vs 7.6% of shares. ? Current Operation income (EBIT): EUR42.8M vs EUR45.9 M During the first half of the year, Kaufman & Broad did not see any decline in demand from ? Attributable individuals and institutions, which was still supported by structural factors. net income: EUR22.7M vs EUR22.7M ? Net Over the coming period, Kaufman & Broad will be able to adapt its commercial offer to new Financial Debt***: market conditions by relying on its economic model, characterized in particular by rapid sales rates and the absence of inventory. EUR67.1M vs EUR-35.9M at end-Nov. 2021 The development of portfolios of managed residences for seniors and students based on the Of which Managed housing unique developer/investor/operator model has been actively pursued. Kaufman & Broad now owns business: two student residences put into service in Gagny and Amiens. In addition, there are six new projects representing an investment in capital and debt, over the next few years, for around EUR26.3M vs EUR17.3. at EUR100 million. These projects create value over time based on their operating history. end-Nov. 2021 The planning permission for the Reims project has been obtained for an area of 82,500 m2. It ? Financial will see the establishment of a 35,000 m² campus as well as a student residence and a senior Capacity: EUR347.5M vs. residence, housing and shops. EUR439.5M at end-Nov. 2021 Finally, Kaufman & Broad is one of 11 French companies to have obtained Deloitte's "Best Managed Companies" label, rewarding the excellence of companies that stand out for the ? Key growth quality of their management and their performance, in particular CSR. Created thirty years indicators ago by Deloitte Canada, this label has been awarded to date to nearly 1,200 companies in 45 countries. (end of May 2022 vs. end of May 2021) ? Global Backlog: EUR3,402.4M vs EUR3,490.3M Of which Housing: EUR2,326.3M vs EUR2,289.9 M ? Housing property portfolio: 35,037 vs 35,000 lots at end-May 2021

In the medium term, Kaufman & Broad will benefit from the quality of its Backlog, its great financial solidity and its responsiveness to take advantage of a structural demand that is still sustained and, beyond that, of the effects of the major macro-economic readjustments in progress on its activity and its markets.

Over the whole of the 2022 financial year and excluding the impact of the Austerlitz station rehabilitation program, revenue should increase by around 5%. The current operating income (COP) or EBIT rate should be above 7%.

These prospects may, if necessary, be subject to revisions over the coming months depending on the evolution of the economic and financial situation, but also on the decision of the Council of State on the file of the station of Austerlitz."

-- Sales Activity

-- Housing

In the first half of 2022, housing orders by value stood at EUR624.7 million (incl. Tax), compared to EUR569.7 million in the first half of 2021, an increase of 9.7%. By volume, these orders were for 2,525 units (compared to 2,780 units in the first half of 2021), a decrease of 9.2%.

The take-up period for Project completion stood at 5.4 months in the first half of 2022, up 1.4 months from the first half of 2021 (4.0 months).

Our Property supply, with 92% of units located in high-demand areas (A, Abis, and B1), i stood at 2,265 units at the end of May 2022 (1,876 units at the end of May 2021).

-- Customer Breakdown

First-time buyer orders accounted for 17% of sales, compared to 10% in the first half of 2021. Second-time buyers accounted for 12% of sales, compared to 6% during the same period in 2021.

Orders from investors accounted for 37% of sales (including 29% for the Pinel incentive alone). Finally, block sales shrank noticeably as a share of total sales, only reaching 33% of orders by value (incl. tax), compared to 47% in the first half of 2021).

-- Commercial Property

In the first half of 2022, the Commercial Properties Business saw EUR28.5 million (incl. tax) in net orders, compared to EUR39.5 million (incl. tax) in the first half of 2021.

Kaufman & Broad is currently operating or considering developing roughly 145,600 sq.m of office space and around 192,500 sq.m of logistics space. There are also 65,000 sq.m of offices space either currently in construction, or starting up over the next few months, along with nearly 70,000 sq.m of logistics space. Finally, there are transactions covering nearly 88,100 sq.m of office space that are waiting to be finalized.

-- Leading indicators for sales and growth

On May 31, 2022, the Housing Backlog stood at EUR2,326.3 million (excl. VAT), compared to EUR2,289.9 million (excl. VAT) for the same period in 2021, equivalent to 25.5 months of activity, compared to 24.3 months of activity in the first half of 2021. On the same date, Kaufman & Broad had 154 housing projects under sale, with a total of 2,265 units (compared to 155 projects and 1,876 units in the first half of 2021).

The Housing property portfolio represents 35,037 housing units. It has remained stable compared to the end of May 2021 (+0.1%) and represents more than 5 years of commercial activities.

In addition, 93% of the housing units in the land portfolio are located in high-demand areas, representing a total of 32,640 units at the end of May 2022.

In Q3 2022, the group plans on launching 23 new projects, including 9 in Ile-de-France with 434 units, and 14 in other regions, with 612 unites.

In the first half of 2022, the Commercial Properties Backlog stood at EUR1,076.1 million (Excl. VAT), compared to EUR1,200.4 million (Excl. VAT) for the same period in 2021.

-- Financial Results

-- Activity

Overall revenue stood at EUR574.4 million (Excl. VAT), compared to EUR605.8 million in the first half of 2021.

Housing revenue came to EUR481.6 million (Excl. VAT), compared to EUR519.1 million (Excl. VAT) in the first half of 2021. It accounted for 83.8% of group revenue.

Revenue from Apartments was EUR461.7 million (Excl. VAT) (compared to EUR487.2 million (Excl. VAT) in the first half of 2021). Revenue from Commercial Property came out at EUR87.3 million (Excl. VAT), compared to EUR83.0 million (Excl. VAT) for the same period in 2021. Other activities generated EUR5.5 million (Excl. VAT) in revenue, compared to EUR3.8 million in 2021.

-- Profitability data

Gross margin were EUR99.6 million for the first half of 2022, compared to EUR104.7 million for the same period in 2021. The Gross Margin rate was 17.3%, the same as in 2021.

Current operating expenses totaled EUR56.8 million (9.9% of revenue), compared to EUR58.7 million in the first half of 2021 (9.7% of revenue). Current Operating Income was EUR42.8 million, compared to EUR45.9 million in 2021. The Current Operating Margin was 7.5%, compared to 7.6% in the first half of 2021.

