Royal Star International is looking to accelerate growth by expanding its footprint in the real estate sector in Europe and UK

Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - July 12, 2022) - Royal Star International, a global conglomerate established in 1994 and headquartered in Dubai, announced that it plans to expand its presence in Europe and UK, to drive rapid business growth and leverage the area's diverse talent pool. The expansion will strengthen the company's partnerships with local and regional clients and businesses.

Speaking on the occasion, Mohammad J Hosainy, CEO of Royal Star International, said, "We are excited to bring our real-estate expertise to new markets. The decision to expand our presence in this region is part of our aggressive business growth strategy. We believe there are phenomenal untapped opportunities where we can add a lot of value with our years of experience in this sector. Many of our key prospects are located in this region and it's important to have a local presence to understand and service the needs of the local clients most effectively."





Worldview Mall - A Featured Project by Royal Star

Royal Star International is led by its CEO Mohammad J Hosainy, a seasoned entrepreneur and a veteran in the industry with several years of experience in the real-estate sector.

Royal Star is one of the leading development groups in the Middle East and the Eurasia region, with more than 20 years of solid experience in Property Development. With an extensive network across the MENA region, the company is supported by more than 500 trained and professional staff and a strong workforce of 3600 employees. Royal Star International has proven competencies in the Real Estate sector covering areas of expertise such as construction and contracting, shopping malls & retail, and hospitality and leisure.





Khali Fars - A Featured Project by Royal Star

Sharing his successful journey scaling the company, Hosainy says, "From a moderate beginning more than 2 decades ago, we have come a long way. Today, we manage a breathtaking portfolio of 2 million square meters covering the gamut of residential, commercial, and entertainment sectors making us one of the largest and most competent organizations of its kind in the world. We have already created headlines across the region by delivering on 7 operational shopping malls, including the prestigious Fars Complex, the 4th biggest Mall in the World."

According to Hosainy, the company places a strong emphasis on timely and guaranteed delivery which sets them apart from others. A rare feat achieved due to its expertise in efficiently managing all aspects of conceptualizing, designing, construction, and finally project delivery and facilities management solutions.

"At Royal Star, technology and innovation play a key role in everything we do and this has helped us achieve significant time and cost savings in all our projects. We have integrated strong systems in every aspect of our work process to ensure delivery of timely and quality services to our clients," says Hosainy. "With an experienced team of professionals, a modern approach, and integration of the latest technology, we are bringing about a transformation in the industry that has traditionally been dependent upon manual processes often resulting in time and cost overruns."





Burj Fars - A Featured Project by Royal Star

Over the years Royal Star has branched out into other business fields such as Real Estate Development, Construction and Contracting, Hospitality, Food and Beverage, Retail, Entertainment, and Facility & Property Management.

Commenting on the company's future plans, Hosainy adds, "We are always looking for opportunities to expand in emerging markets. Since our inception, we have grown progressively and extended our geographical reach from country to country. We believe that working within our sphere of influence enables us to export our expertise and know-how throughout the entire region, building a complex network of entities that operate harmoniously under one leadership with one vision."





Royal Star International Logo

About Royal Star International

Royal Star International is a leading business house with interests in Real Estate Development, Construction & Contracting, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, Retail, Entertainment, and Facilities & Property Management. The company is headquartered in Dubai, UAE and is scaling globally under the vision and direction of its CEO Mohammad J Hosainy.

For more information about the company, visit https://www.royalstarinternational.com

