Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 12, 2022) - Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. (CSE: FAT) (OTCQB: FRRSF) (FSE: F0R0) (WKN: A3DCC8) ("Foremost" or the "Company") (www.foremostlithium.com), is pleased to announce that it completed its previously announced acquisition of 100% right, title and interest in and to those certain undersurface mineral rights comprising Manitoba Mineral Disposition No. MB3530 ("MB3530"), referred to as the "Jol Lithium Property", from an arm's length vendor (the "Vendor"), in consideration of a cash payment of $8,000 and the issuance of 18,181 common shares (the "Shares") at a deemed price of $0.33 per share. MB3530 subject to a 2% net smelter return royalty payable to the Vendor. The Shares are subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance.

As previously announced in its June 9, 2022 news release, MB3530, referred to as the "Jol Lithium Property" encompasses 25 hectares (62 acres) situated due North from the Company's Jean Lake project and due West of the Company's Zoro project.

About Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd.

Foremost Lithium is a resource exploration company committed to having a critical role in the production of high-quality battery-grade lithium hydroxide to fuel the electric vehicle and battery storage market. Given the importance and global focus on increasing decarbonization, the company is hyper-focused on continued exploration and growth on its six lithium projects: Jean Lake, Grass River Claims, Zoro, Jol and the Peg North Claims, in Snow Lake Manitoba, and its Hidden Lake Lithium Project in the Northwest Territories. Foremost Lithium also has the Winston Gold/Silver Property in New Mexico USA.

