Nashville, Tennessee--(Newsfile Corp. - July 12, 2022) - MIRACLE, LLC, a national car wash real estate and M&A advisory firm, represented Ultimate Shine, a leading car wash brand established by David Wild in 2005, in the closing of its investment partnership with Spotless Brands, a portfolio company of Baltimore-based private equity fund Access Holdings.

Ultimate Shine's 17 locations across Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia will add to Spotless Brands' 103 existing locations and contribute to the growth of one of the nation's leading car wash aggregators. The partnership will enable Ultimate Shine to grow to 50 locations as Spotless targets overall platform growth to 250 locations by the end of 2023.

Thomas Coffman, broker at MIRACLE, LLC, a car wash real estate and M&A advisory firm, and Patrick Yeghnazar of 1V1sion Capital, a boutique advisory firm, represented Ultimate Shine in the transaction.

"The Wild Family has built a tremendous portfolio of car washes under the Ultimate Shine brand and is well-known and respected in the car wash industry," said Coffman. "Customers can expect the same great experience under the partnership with Spotless Brands and the great operational expertise offered by its COO, Christian Seem. The Wild Family and Wild Construction work hard to build high-quality assets fast, which I know will lead this partnership to significant growth and success. It has been exhilarating to work among two top-notch groups during this transaction."

"We are excited to support the growth of Ultimate Shine as they combine with Spotless Car Wash Brands," said Patrick Yeghnazar, managing director of 1V1sion Capital. "The combined platform under the leadership of Russ Reynolds and team represents a best-in-class growth platform serving the car wash industry."

"It's been a pleasure to work with Miracle and 1V1sion Capital," said Ultimate Shine Founder and President, David Wild. "Patrick and team were fully committed to the process from commencement to completion. They understood our business drivers both at the existing sites and the development pipeline and supported us as we built our partnership with Spotless. The team demonstrated deep domain expertise to ensure our partners fully grasped the value in our business and the future pipeline. The Wild family is delighted with the outcome and looking forward to working with the team in the future as we continue to grow."

"These transactions can be complicated," said CEO of Spotless Brands, Russ Reynolds. "Miracle, 1V1sion Capital and the collective internal and external teams from both sides did a great job getting the transaction done while also keeping an eye on the long-term prize for growth in the Ultimate Shine car wash footprint through a partnership with Spotless Brands."

About MIRACLE, LLC / 1V1sion Capital

MIRACLE is a full-service car wash real estate brokerage firm. Through its partnership with 1V1sion Capital, a boutique advisory firm, it provides a wide range of services, including real estate brokerage, merger and acquisitions advisory services, financing and development on a national level. Visit their websites to learn more: www.miracle-re.com and www.1v1sion.com.

