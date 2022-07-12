Sierra Madre Gold and Silver: Sierra Madre Announces AGM Results

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2022 / Sierra Madre Gold and Silver Ltd. (TSXV:SM) (OTCQB:SMDRF) ("Sierra Madre" or the "Company") is pleased to to report that all matters were approved at the Company's annual general shareholders meeting (the "Meeting") held on June 30, 2022. At the Meeting the Company's shareholders re-elected all of the Company's current board of directors, Alexander Langer, Greg Smith, Alejandro Caraveo-Vallina, Jorge Ramiro Monroy and Sean McGrath as well as approved the re-appointment of the Company's current auditor, Davidson & Company LLP. The Company's shareholders also approved the adoption of the Company's new 10% rolling stock option plan in accordance with the requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Sierra Madre

Sierra Madre Gold and Silver Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, currently focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of the Tepic and La Tigra Properties in Nayarit, Mexico. The Company has an experienced management team with a proven track record of wealth creation in Mexico through project discovery, advancement, and monetization. Sierra Madre's key objectiveis to advance exploration on the Tepic and La Tigra Properties to determine whether they contain commercially exploitable deposits of precious or base metals.

