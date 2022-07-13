Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 12, 2022) - West Vault Mining Inc. (TSXV: WVM) (OTCQX: WVMDF) ("West Vault" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Sandy McVey was confirmed as the CEO of WVM at the Company's recent AGM held on June 23, 2022. Mr. McVey had previously served as interim CEO since September 2021.

WVM Chairman Peter Palmedo said, "Sandy was instrumental in identifying and acquiring the Hasbrouck Gold Project back in 2014. Since then, he has been the responsible person moving the project forward to its current permitted and shovel-ready status. Sandy's extensive background in mine development and operations supports our strategy of building long-term shareholder value. With volatility roiling global markets, I believe patiently awaiting an optimal time to move this project forward with both low risk and high potential returns will serve as the most prudent and rewarding strategy. We are pleased to have Sandy oversee this as our CEO."

About West Vault Mining Inc.

The Company owns the Hasbrouck Gold Project, a heap-leach project in Nevada. The Hasbrouck Gold Project is fully-permitted and shovel-ready, and there are no known technical, environmental, economic, or social obstacles between immediate construction and mining.

It is a simple project with robust economics (2016 PFS Base-case):

43% after-tax IRR, at $1,275 gold

US$120M after-tax NPV(5), at $1,275 gold

US$47M initial capital

74,000 gold equivalent ounces produced per year for 8 years

US$709 all-in sustaining cost per gold ounce (AISC)

(National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report and Updated Preliminary Feasibility Study for The Hasbrouck and Three Hills Gold-Silver Project, Esmeralda County, Nevada, USA, Report Date: September 14, 2016 filed on www.sedar.com and prepared by Thomas L. Dyer, P.E. and Paul Tietz, C.P.G. of Mine Development Associates).

On behalf of the Board of

West Vault Mining Inc.

Peter Palmedo

Chairman

