Auto-Graphics, Inc. Announces Implementation of OAI-PMH With Its Digital Collections Management Software, MONTAGE

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2022 / Auto-Graphics, Inc. announced the implementation of OAI-PMH (Open Archives Initiative Protocol for Metadata Harvesting) with its digital collections management software, MONTAGE.?

The OAI-PMH is a protocol developed by the Open Archives Initiative to ensure interoperability between digital repositories. Taking advantage of repositories (data providers) and services (service providers) that offer metadata using OAI-PMH will allow libraries' resources better visibility and access.? For example, many discovery services (the "harvester") use OAI-PMH metadata for indexing open-access institutional repository articles.??

By participating in the OAI-PMH, MONTAGE can now serve as a data provider to ensure libraries' metadata can easily be discovered by researchers and institutions around the world.???

Auto-Graphics is supporting V2 of the OAI-PMH. It is currently in QA and expects to be live by Fall 2022.?

MONTAGE is fully seamless with all other Auto-Graphics software platforms as a digital repository: it is fully searchable from both SHAREit and VERSO.

Auto-Graphics, Inc. is a library management and sharing software company serving customers' needs and technology to improve, assist, expand, and engage the communities they serve. Auto-Graphics was the first to provide Cloud-based library resource management to library consortia in 1994. For over 60 years, Auto-Graphics has sustained growth in carefully targeted directions, using the most state-of-the-art tools and good old-fashion business relationships. Its focus on industry requirements, high standards, product warranty, technically oriented staff, and serviceability have all contributed to the success we see today. For more information, please visit the A-G website at www.auto-graphics.com .?

