Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 12, 2022) - SuperBuzz Inc. (TSXV: SPZ) (the "Company", formerly Cross Border Capital I Inc. ("CBX") (TSXV: CBX.P), further to its press releases dated June 17 and July 7, 2022, the Company is pleased to announce that the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has published its final exchange bulletin in connection with the Company's previously announced qualifying transaction. Trading in the Company's common shares on the Exchange is expected to commence at market open on July 14, 2022.

The Company had previously announced its completion of its acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding securities of Message Notify Ltd. d/b/a SuperBuzz ("Private SuperBuzz"), resulting in Private SuperBuzz becoming a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company ("Transaction").

Additional information in respect of the Company's business is available in its final non-offering prospectus dated June 16, 2022 (the "Prospectus"), which is available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

About SuperBuzz

SuperBuzz offers solutions supplying a real-time marketing automation platform that increases customer engagement through dynamic push notification campaigns that deliver relevant, personalized messages in micro-moments across mobile and desktop platforms. SuperBuzz's value proposition comes in the form of its AI-optimized bidding algorithm and fraud detection that guarantees push delivery at the right time and in the appropriate context needed to ensure maximum user retention. The system makes it easy to segment users and create push notification tests while tracking notifications in real-time and shows actual traffic quality, including fraudulent activity. Private SuperBuzz is a private company that was incorporated under the laws of Israel on January 10, 2018 and is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

For additional information please contact:

SuperBuzz Inc.

Liran Brenner

CEO and Director

liran@superbuzz.io

+972-3-566-3444

