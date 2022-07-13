ATP Electronics Taiwan Inc.: ATP's New High-Endurance, Low-Latency SD/microSD Cards Built for Dashcams, DVRs Offer Over 109K Hours of Continuous Video Recording

S650 Series in native TLC surpasses other cards with 1.6X higher endurance;

S750 Series in pSLC mode achieves 2X higher endurance

TAIPEI, Taiwan, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATP Electronics, the global leader in specialized storage and memory solutions, introduces its new 3D triple level cell (TLC) S750/S650 Series SD and microSD memory cards built for the rigors of non-stop video recording. They meet the high endurance, low latency, and built-to-last data storage requirements of dashcams and digital video recorders (DVRs), as well as surveillance systems, autonomous vehicles, and other write-intensive applications.

High Endurance Over 109K Hours1 of Recording Time in Native TLC

Video evidence can prove critical in many scenarios; hence, it is very important for SD/microSD cards to record non-stop without compromising image quality and integrity. The S650 Series can record Full HD videos continuously up to 109,401 hours - far longer than similar cards marketed as "high endurance." The S650 Series is based on 5K program/erase (P/E) cycles, which translate to 1.6X higher endurance than typical memory cards with 3K P/E cycles. The S750 Series, configured as pseudo single-level cell (pSLC) is based on 60K P/E cycles, while typical pSLC memory cards are rated for around 20K to 30K P/E cycles.

The following graph2 shows the endurance simulation result of ATP S650 128 GB microSD compared with other high-endurance branded cards of the same capacity, in full HD mode.

High Endurance Maximum Recording Hours: ATP S650 vs. Other High-Endurance Cards

Notes:

1 Tested using 128 GB ATP S650 TLC card based on 13 Mbps (lowest bitrate of HD recording) in best-case/ideal scenario, with no other influencing factors.

2 Information sourced by ATP from publicly available data.

To record new data, the oldest data will be overwritten when the card is full.

1Mbps=1,000,000 bps

Low Latency: Ready to Record in <1 Second, Writes 50% Faster

After power on, drive recorders may have to wait a few seconds to be ready for recording. The time between the first read command and the first write command from host is the "response time." ATP S650 and S750 Series cards take less than 1 second response time while normal cards may take 7 to 12 seconds based on real tests on a DVR at room temperature.

While recording 16 MB data sequentially, ATP S650 cards take less than 0.1 second, saving 50% of writing time compared with consumer-rated cards and enabling high-speed backup without data loss.

Own HW/FW Design Features Offer Precise Reliability

As a true manufacturer with its own hardware/firmware capability, ATP can adjust to a variety of usages to fulfill customers' specific application requirements and conditions. Based on customers' applications, ATP does its best to meet the requirements by unique FW and HW design.

Auto-Read Calibration (ARC). Over time and with constant use, NAND flash memory cells degrade, causing voltage shifts that increase bit error rates (BER). When the normal Read Retry function is not enough to recover the errors, a more precise "Auto Read Calibration" (ARC) is applied to assure data integrity at extreme temperature or degraded NAND cells.

Over time and with constant use, NAND flash memory cells degrade, causing voltage shifts that increase bit error rates (BER). When the normal Read Retry function is not enough to recover the errors, a more precise "Auto Read Calibration" (ARC) is applied to assure data integrity at extreme temperature or degraded NAND cells. ATP Methodology for Advanced Card Analysis. ATP memory cards are IP67/IP57-certified and manufactured using System-in-Package (SiP) wafer/die process, making it difficult to do component analysis compared to SMT (surface- mount technology) process. ATP's uniquely designed substrate and debug tool make this mission "possible." ATP-Developed Hardware Design - Substrate with reserved testing pin is available for future component analysis. Solder Mask Removal by Laser - Precise and efficient method to remove solder mask so as to reach the reserved testing pins on the substrate. ATP's Own Customized Debug Tool - This is connected to the HW reserved testing pin and then linked to the SW analysis system.



ATP memory cards are IP67/IP57-certified and manufactured using System-in-Package (SiP) wafer/die process, making it difficult to do component analysis compared to SMT (surface- mount technology) process. ATP's uniquely designed substrate and debug tool make this mission "possible."

For further information on ATP's advanced card analysis methodology, please go to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=89Lm_eC3mSU

Specifications

SD microSD Product Line



Premium Superior Premium Superior S750Pi S750Sc S650Si S650Sc S750Pi S750Sc S650Si S650Sc Interface UHS-I UHS-I UHS-I UHS-I UHS-I UHS-I UHS-I UHS-I Flash Type 3D pSLC 3D pSLC 3D TLC 3D TLC 3D pSLC 3D pSLC 3D TLC 3D TLC Form Factor SD Card microSD Card Operating Temperature -40°C to 85°C -25°C to 85°C -40°C to 85°C -25°C to 85°C -40°C to 85°C -25°C to 85°C -40°C to 85°C -25°C to 85°C Power Loss Protection Options Firmware Based Firmware Based Capacity 8GB to 32GB 8GB to 32GB 32 GB to 128 GB 32 GB to 128 GB 8GB to 64GB 8GB to 64GB 32 GB to 256 GB 32 GB to 256 GB Performance Sequential Read (MB/s) up to 99 99 96 96 99 99 96 96 Sequential Write (MB/s) up to 78 78 62 62 82 82 65 65 Endurance (TBW)1 up to 1920 1920 640 640 3840 3840 1280 1280 Reliability

MTBF @ 25°C >2,000,000 hours >2,000,000 hours >2,000,000 hours >2,000,000 hours >2,000,000 hours >2,000,000 hours >2,000,000 hours >2,000,000 hours Reliability

Number of Insertions 20,000 (SDA spec minimum 10,000) 20,000 (SDA spec minimum 10,000) Others Dimensions: L x W x H (mm) 32.0 x 24.0 x 2.1 32.0 x 24.0 x 2.1 32.0 x 24.0 x 2.1 32.0 x 24.0 x 2.1 15.0 x 11.0 x 1.0 15.0 x 11.0 x 1.0 15.0 x 11.0 x 1.0 15.0 x 11.0 x 1.0 Certifications CE, FCC, UKCA, RoHS CE, FCC, UKCA, RoHS CE, FCC, UKCA, RoHS CE, FCC, UKCA, RoHS CE, FCC, UKCA, RoHS CE, FCC, UKCA, RoHS CE, FCC, UKCA, RoHS CE, FCC, UKCA, RoHS Warranty 5 years 2 years 3 years 3 years 5 years 2 years 3 years 3 years

1 Under highest Sequential write value. May vary by density, configuration and applications.





For customers requiring application-specific features or technologies, ATP offers value-added customization services encompassing firmware and hardware as well as packaging and appearance (labels, printing and marking).

For more information on the S750/S650 Series SD/microSD cards, visit:

https://www.atpinc.com/products/industrial-sd-cards

https://www.atpinc.com/products/industrial-microsd-usd-cards

