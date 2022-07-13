Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - July 13, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Double Swap Token (DST) on July 13, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the DST/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 16:00 (UTC+8) on July 13, 2022.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/130624_299d04e744c4985b_001full.jpg

BITONE (BIO) is a network that perfectly decentralizes and verifies the data of the online game industry and stores the data with guaranteed integrity in IPFS method. Double Swap DEX is BITONE's own decentralized exchange, and its governance token Double Swap Token (DST) will be listed on LBank Exchange at 16:00 (UTC+8) on July 13, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing BITONE

BITONE is a blockchain network that allows numerous audit nodes to verify the integrity of data through the self-developed 2DIVS (distributed data integrity verification system) and stores the verified data in the blockchain in the IPFS method. The project focuses on realistic technology that can be easily and quickly applied offline and online to services in operation in designing a perfectly decentralized data integrity verification technology.

There is a DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) system of BITONE called D•S DAO that is focused on secondary profits while providing public/private benefits. Users who own D•S DAO NFT can freely influence the community or DAO by choosing the project direction.

After NFT minting, users can trade on BITONE's own marketplace, EEDEA. And in the future, BITONE plans to engage in various businesses based on NFT such as collaboration with other NFT projects, on/offline benefits, large-scale events etc.

In addition, there is also a decentralized exchange of BITONE project called Double Swap DEX governed by Double Swap Token (DST). Liquidity supply of the pool is managed by protocol. 50% of all fees generated by Double Swap DEX will be distributed to D•S DAO NFT holders, and the remaining 50% will be used for BACKED.

About DST Token

Double Swap Token (DST) is the governance token of the Double Swap DEX of BITONE project. It is used as a key token for staking and pair pool formation along with BIO and D•S DAO NFT for Double Swap's specialized single and pair DeFi products. Based on BRC-20, DST has a total supply of 100 thousand (i.e. 100,000) tokens, of which 20% is NFT mounted, 50% is provided for marketing and liquidity, and the rest 30% is provided for BACKED.

The DST token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 16:00 (UTC+8) on July 13, 2022, investors who are interested in Double Swap Token investment can easily buy and sell DST on LBank Exchange by then. Learn More about DST Token:

Official Website: https://www.bit-one.io

Discord: https://discord.gg/bitone

Telegram: https://t.me/bitone_official

Twitter: https://twitter.com/bitone_twit

Medium: https://medium.com/@bitone_official





About LBank Exchange

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 7 million users from now more than 210 regions around the world.

Start Trading Now: lbank.info

Community & Social Media:

l Telegram

l Twitter

l Facebook

l LinkedIn

l Instagram

l YouTube

Contact Details:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

marketing@lbank.info

business@lbank.info



To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/130624