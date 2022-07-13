Anzeige
Mittwoch, 13.07.2022
InnoCan Pharma gerüstet für klinische Versuche und FDA!
WKN: 859005 ISIN: JP3668000007 Ticker-Symbol: NKO 
Frankfurt
12.07.22
08:30 Uhr
5,700 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
JAPAN
1-Jahres-Chart
NIKKISO CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NIKKISO CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
13.07.2022 | 07:05
Cryogenic Industries: Nikkiso Cryogenic Service's Aftermarket Support Expansion

TEMECULA, Calif., July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nikkiso Cryogenic Industries' Clean Energy & Industrial Gases Group ("Group"), a part of the Nikkiso Co., Ltd (Japan) group of companies, is pleased to announce the integration of Nikkiso Cryo's aftermarket service with the Nikkiso Cryogenic Service (NCS) network.

This integration expands the scope of aftermarket service and support NCS offers to include Nikkiso Cryo and Nikkiso ACD pumps, as well as turbo expanders. They are also expanding their global footprint for the Nikkiso Cryo aftermarket by adding direct sales and field service support through each of their global facilities. The field service team will be providing overhauls and commissioning both in their centers and on-site, enabling them to provide prompt support locally and regionally.

Additionally, each of their facilities has factory trained staff providing expert knowledge of all the Nikkiso product lines. They also maintain a large spare parts inventory which enables them to provide fast delivery of equipment, minimizing costly downtime.

'With this expansion, we are looking forward to maximizing our resources and service. This will also allow us to respond more quickly to our customers' needs, providing individual support, service and solutions," according to Jim Estes, President of Nikkiso Cryogenic Service.

This integration reflects Nikkiso's continued commitment to be both a global and local presence for their customers.

ABOUT CRYOGENIC INDUSTRIES
Cryogenic Industries, Inc. (now a member of Nikkiso Co., Ltd.) member companies manufacture and service engineered cryogenic gas processing equipment (pumps, turboexpanders, heat exchangers, etc.) and process plants for Industrial Gases, and Natural Gas Liquefaction (LNG), Hydrogen Liquefaction (LH2) and Organic Rankine Cycle for Waste Heat Recovery. Founded over 50 years ago, Cryogenic Industries is the parent company of ACD, Nikkiso Cryo, Nikkiso Integrated Cryogenic Solutions, Cosmodyne and Cryoquip and a commonly controlled group of approximately 20 operating entities.

For more information, please visit www.nikkisoCEIG.comand www.nikkiso.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Anna Quigley
+1.951.383.3314
aquigley@cryoind.com


© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
