- (PLX AI) - Bufab Q2 revenue SEK 2,241 million vs. estimate SEK 2,014 million.
- • Q2 organic growth 16%
- • Q2 EPS SEK 3.51
|Bufab Q2 EBITA SEK 233 Million vs. Estimate SEK 261 Million
|07:34
|Bufab Group: Interim report January - June 2022
|22.04.
|Dividendenbekanntmachungen (22.04.2022)
Unternehmen ISIN-Code Dividende (Währung) Dividende (EUR) ABN AMRO BANK NV NL0011540547 - 0,61 EUR AQ GROUP AB SE0000772956 3,33 SEK 0,3228 EUR BANCO SANTANDER BRASIL SA ADR US05967A1079 0...
|21.04.
|Bufab Group: The Board of Directors of Bufab has resolved to utilise its authorisation to repurchase own shares
|21.04.
|Bufab Group: Resolutions at the Annual General Meeting in Bufab AB
|BUFAB AB
|26,500
|+0,95 %