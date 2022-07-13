Anzeige
Mittwoch, 13.07.2022
InnoCan Pharma gerüstet für klinische Versuche und FDA!
WKN: 756857 ISIN: DE0007568578 Ticker-Symbol: F3C 
Xetra
12.07.22
17:36 Uhr
21,950 Euro
+1,100
+5,28 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
DAX International Mid 100
1-Jahres-Chart
SFC ENERGY AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SFC ENERGY AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
21,70022,05008:17
21,25022,00008:19
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AMAROQ MINERALS
AMAROQ MINERALS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AMAROQ MINERALS LTD0,4460,00 %
CHINA VANKE CO LTD2,300-0,86 %
DELECTA LIMITED0,0070,00 %
EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP SA0,5090,00 %
SFC ENERGY AG21,950+5,28 %
WHITE ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED0,0150,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.