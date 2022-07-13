4basebio Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

13 July 2022

4basebio plc

(the "Company")



Director's Dealing

4basebio PLC (AIM: 4BB), the specialist life sciences group focused on exploiting intellectual property in the field of cell and gene therapies and DNA vaccines, announces that it was notified on 12 July 2022 that Dr Heikki Lanckriet, chief executive officer, on the same day transferred 29,000 ordinary shares at a price of 415 pence per share from his personal holding into his SIPP (the "Transfer").

Following the Transfer, there is no change to Dr Heikki Lanckriet's beneficial holding, and his interest in the Company remains at 1,252,453 Ordinary Shares, representing approximately 10.17% of the Company's issued share capital.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.

For further enquiries, please contact:

4basebio plc +44 (0)12 2396 7943 Heikki Lanckriet, CEO Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (Nominated Adviser) +44 (0)20 7213 0880 Jo Turner / Sandy Jamieson finnCap Ltd (Broker) +44 (0)20 7220 0500 Geoff Nash/Richard Chambers/Charlotte Sutcliffe