4basebio Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
London, July 12
13 July 2022
4basebio plc
(the "Company")
Director's Dealing
4basebio PLC (AIM: 4BB), the specialist life sciences group focused on exploiting intellectual property in the field of cell and gene therapies and DNA vaccines, announces that it was notified on 12 July 2022 that Dr Heikki Lanckriet, chief executive officer, on the same day transferred 29,000 ordinary shares at a price of 415 pence per share from his personal holding into his SIPP (the "Transfer").
Following the Transfer, there is no change to Dr Heikki Lanckriet's beneficial holding, and his interest in the Company remains at 1,252,453 Ordinary Shares, representing approximately 10.17% of the Company's issued share capital.
This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.
For further enquiries, please contact:
|4basebio plc
|+44 (0)12 2396 7943
|Heikki Lanckriet, CEO
|Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (Nominated Adviser)
|+44 (0)20 7213 0880
|Jo Turner / Sandy Jamieson
|finnCap Ltd (Broker)
|+44 (0)20 7220 0500
|Geoff Nash/Richard Chambers/Charlotte Sutcliffe
|Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a.
|Name
|Dr Heikki Lanckriet
|2
|Reason for notification
|a.
|Position/Status
|Chief Executive Officer
|b.
|Initial notification/
Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a.
|Name
|4basebio plc
|b.
|LEI
|213800E2DX9EAIUNCB30
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a.
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification Code
|Ordinary shares
ISIN: GB00BMCLYF79
|b.
|Nature of the transaction
|Transfer from nominee account to SIPP
|c.
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s) per share (p)
|Volume(s)
|415p
|29,000
|d.
|Aggregated information
|e.
|Date of the transaction
|12/07/2022
|f.
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange, AIM