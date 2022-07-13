Anzeige
InnoCan Pharma gerüstet für klinische Versuche und FDA!
13.07.2022
4basebio Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, July 12

13 July 2022

4basebio plc
(the "Company")

Director's Dealing

4basebio PLC (AIM: 4BB), the specialist life sciences group focused on exploiting intellectual property in the field of cell and gene therapies and DNA vaccines, announces that it was notified on 12 July 2022 that Dr Heikki Lanckriet, chief executive officer, on the same day transferred 29,000 ordinary shares at a price of 415 pence per share from his personal holding into his SIPP (the "Transfer").

Following the Transfer, there is no change to Dr Heikki Lanckriet's beneficial holding, and his interest in the Company remains at 1,252,453 Ordinary Shares, representing approximately 10.17% of the Company's issued share capital.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.

For further enquiries, please contact:

4basebio plc+44 (0)12 2396 7943
Heikki Lanckriet, CEO
Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (Nominated Adviser)+44 (0)20 7213 0880
Jo Turner / Sandy Jamieson
finnCap Ltd (Broker)+44 (0)20 7220 0500
Geoff Nash/Richard Chambers/Charlotte Sutcliffe

Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a.NameDr Heikki Lanckriet
2Reason for notification
a.Position/StatusChief Executive Officer
b.Initial notification/
Amendment		Initial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a.Name4basebio plc
b.LEI213800E2DX9EAIUNCB30
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a.Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification Code		Ordinary shares


ISIN: GB00BMCLYF79
b.Nature of the transactionTransfer from nominee account to SIPP
c.Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) per share (p)Volume(s)
415p29,000
d.Aggregated information
  • 29,000
  • 415 pence per share
e.Date of the transaction12/07/2022
f.Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange, AIM
© 2022 PR Newswire
