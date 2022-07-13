Anzeige
BASE RESOURCES LIMITED - LTIP performance rights update - June Quarter

PR Newswire

London, July 13

AIM and Media Release

13 July 2022

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED
LTIP performance rights update - June Quarter

African mineral sands producer, Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources or the Company) advises that, during the quarter ended 30 June 2022, there were the following changes to the performance rights granted under the Base Resources Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP).

ChangeNumber of Performance RightsLTIP CycleTransaction Date
Forfeiture239,8792019 Cycle - performance period commenced 1 October 2019 and ends on 30 September 2022.16 May 2022
201,2302020 Cycle - performance period commenced 1 October 2020 and ends on 30 September 2023.
216,9282021 Cycle - performance period commenced 1 October 2021 and ends on 30 September 2024.
Grant142,9082021 Cycle - performance period commenced 1 October 2021 and ends on 30 September 2024.22 June 2022

The performance rights specified above were forfeited in accordance with the LTIP due to one or more employees ceasing to be employed other than for a "Qualifying Reason" (as that term is defined in the LTIP). The grant of performance rights occurred on a pro rata basis to employees that became eligible to participate in the LTIP after commencement of the performance period for the 2021 Cycle.

For a summary of the terms of the LTIP and the material terms of the 2021 Cycle performance rights, including the gates and performance criteria that determine the extent of any vesting, refer to the Company's 2021 Notice of Annual General Meeting released on 27 October 2021 and available from the Company's website: https://baseresources.com.au/investors/announcements/.

As a result of the above changes, Base Resources has the following securities on issue:

  • 1,178,011,850 fully paid ordinary shares;
  • 62,041,429 performance rights issued under the LTIP, comprising:
    • 949,004 vested performance rights, which remain subject to exercise1;
    • 61,092,425 unvested performance rights2.

[Note (1): Vested performance rights have a nil cash exercise price. Unless exercised beforehand, performance rights expire five years after vesting.

Note (2): Vesting of performance rights is subject to testing in accordance with their terms of issue.]

ENDS.

For further information contact:

James Fuller, Manager Communications and Investor RelationsUK Media Relations
Base ResourcesTavistock Communications
Tel: +61 (8) 9413 7426Jos Simson and Gareth Tredway
Mobile: +61 (0) 488 093 763Tel: +44 (0) 207 920 3150
Email: jfuller@baseresources.com.au

About Base Resources

Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance. The company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar. Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company. Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au

PRINCIPAL & REGISTERED OFFICE
Level 3, 46 Colin Street
West Perth, Western Australia, 6005
Email: info@baseresources.com.au
Phone: +61 8 9413 7400
Fax: +61 8 9322 8912

NOMINATED ADVISOR
RFC Ambrian Limited
Stephen Allen
Phone: +61 8 9480 2500

JOINT BROKER
Berenberg
Matthew Armitt / Detlir Elezi
Phone: +44 20 3207 7800

JOINT BROKER
Canaccord Genuity
Raj Khatri / James Asensio / Patrick Dolaghan
Phone: +44 20 7523 8000

© 2022 PR Newswire
