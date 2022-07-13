AIM and Media Release

13 July 2022

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED

LTIP performance rights update - June Quarter

African mineral sands producer, Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources or the Company) advises that, during the quarter ended 30 June 2022, there were the following changes to the performance rights granted under the Base Resources Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP).

Change Number of Performance Rights LTIP Cycle Transaction Date Forfeiture 239,879 2019 Cycle - performance period commenced 1 October 2019 and ends on 30 September 2022. 16 May 2022 201,230 2020 Cycle - performance period commenced 1 October 2020 and ends on 30 September 2023. 216,928 2021 Cycle - performance period commenced 1 October 2021 and ends on 30 September 2024. Grant 142,908 2021 Cycle - performance period commenced 1 October 2021 and ends on 30 September 2024. 22 June 2022

The performance rights specified above were forfeited in accordance with the LTIP due to one or more employees ceasing to be employed other than for a "Qualifying Reason" (as that term is defined in the LTIP). The grant of performance rights occurred on a pro rata basis to employees that became eligible to participate in the LTIP after commencement of the performance period for the 2021 Cycle.

For a summary of the terms of the LTIP and the material terms of the 2021 Cycle performance rights, including the gates and performance criteria that determine the extent of any vesting, refer to the Company's 2021 Notice of Annual General Meeting released on 27 October 2021 and available from the Company's website: https://baseresources.com.au/investors/announcements/.

As a result of the above changes, Base Resources has the following securities on issue:

1,178,011,850 fully paid ordinary shares;

62,041,429 performance rights issued under the LTIP, comprising: 949,004 vested performance rights, which remain subject to exercise 1 ; 61,092,425 unvested performance rights 2 .



[Note (1): Vested performance rights have a nil cash exercise price. Unless exercised beforehand, performance rights expire five years after vesting.

Note (2): Vesting of performance rights is subject to testing in accordance with their terms of issue.]

ENDS.

About Base Resources

Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance. The company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar. Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company. Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au

