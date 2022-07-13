Private Infrastructure Development Group recently made a non-binding commitment in Brussels to a provide funds for a project that aims to bring 10 GW of solar to Africa's Sahel region.Five Francophone African nations in the ambitious Desert to Power initiative have had a funding shot in the arm from a donor organization. The Desert to Power G5 Sahel grouping of Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania, and Niger have secured a $300 million commitment by the publicly funded Private Infrastructure Development Group (PIDG) to back their participation in the 10 GW plan. Announcing the development last ...

