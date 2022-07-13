DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

13 July 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 12 July 2022 it purchased a total of 170,052 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 90,052 80,000 EUR1.080 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) GBP0.917 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.060 GBP0.895 GBP0.908553 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.072131

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 697,357,341 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 1224 1.064 XDUB 08:16:04 00059976624TRLO0 3528 1.062 XDUB 08:31:18 00059977184TRLO0 1931 1.062 XDUB 08:31:18 00059977183TRLO0 1414 1.060 XDUB 08:31:36 00059977198TRLO0 3226 1.064 XDUB 09:22:50 00059978709TRLO0 2132 1.064 XDUB 09:22:50 00059978710TRLO0 97 1.064 XDUB 09:22:50 00059978711TRLO0 5160 1.068 XDUB 09:38:31 00059979055TRLO0 2500 1.070 XDUB 09:44:05 00059979136TRLO0 2500 1.070 XDUB 09:51:50 00059979434TRLO0 5968 1.066 XDUB 10:23:55 00059980259TRLO0 1650 1.066 XDUB 10:23:55 00059980258TRLO0 275 1.066 XDUB 10:23:55 00059980257TRLO0 913 1.066 XDUB 10:53:51 00059981032TRLO0 5110 1.066 XDUB 10:53:51 00059981031TRLO0 4200 1.072 XDUB 11:47:46 00059982655TRLO0 1874 1.072 XDUB 11:47:46 00059982656TRLO0 3115 1.074 XDUB 12:28:04 00059983600TRLO0 1768 1.074 XDUB 12:37:25 00059983955TRLO0 1761 1.074 XDUB 13:14:05 00059984939TRLO0 1962 1.074 XDUB 13:14:05 00059984940TRLO0 2000 1.074 XDUB 13:28:10 00059985194TRLO0 190 1.074 XDUB 13:43:55 00059985670TRLO0 5311 1.072 XDUB 14:06:23 00059986291TRLO0 856 1.076 XDUB 14:21:55 00059986886TRLO0 2843 1.080 XDUB 14:28:25 00059987048TRLO0 2500 1.080 XDUB 14:33:24 00059987412TRLO0 2500 1.080 XDUB 14:33:24 00059987413TRLO0 1010 1.080 XDUB 14:33:24 00059987414TRLO0 1819 1.080 XDUB 15:09:16 00059989433TRLO0 1293 1.080 XDUB 15:13:04 00059989654TRLO0 1876 1.080 XDUB 15:21:16 00059990194TRLO0 6 1.080 XDUB 15:28:22 00059991013TRLO0 95 1.080 XDUB 15:28:22 00059991014TRLO0 2124 1.080 XDUB 15:28:25 00059991042TRLO0 73 1.080 XDUB 15:28:25 00059991043TRLO0 2974 1.080 XDUB 15:28:25 00059991044TRLO0 5662 1.080 XDUB 15:28:25 00059991045TRLO0 1729 1.078 XDUB 15:37:35 00059991753TRLO0 178 1.078 XDUB 15:37:35 00059991752TRLO0 1376 1.078 XDUB 15:37:35 00059991751TRLO0 1058 1.078 XDUB 15:47:35 00059992549TRLO0 154 1.078 XDUB 15:50:35 00059992731TRLO0 117 1.078 XDUB 15:50:35 00059992730TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 2081 89.70 XLON 08:31:18 00059977187TRLO0 1520 89.70 XLON 08:31:18 00059977186TRLO0 396 89.70 XLON 08:31:18 00059977185TRLO0 3599 89.50 XLON 08:31:21 00059977189TRLO0 4207 90.20 XLON 09:24:23 00059978736TRLO0 3854 90.40 XLON 09:38:31 00059979054TRLO0 120 90.40 XLON 09:38:31 00059979053TRLO0 3506 90.40 XLON 09:38:31 00059979052TRLO0 4105 90.20 XLON 10:02:06 00059979630TRLO0 809 90.20 XLON 10:02:06 00059979632TRLO0 3000 90.20 XLON 10:02:06 00059979631TRLO0 2519 90.40 XLON 10:54:04 00059981078TRLO0 800 90.60 XLON 11:47:46 00059982654TRLO0 2747 90.60 XLON 12:00:36 00059982973TRLO0 588 90.60 XLON 12:00:36 00059982974TRLO0 1016 90.80 XLON 12:06:26 00059983047TRLO0 2591 90.80 XLON 12:07:21 00059983063TRLO0 565 90.80 XLON 12:07:21 00059983062TRLO0 1392 91.20 XLON 12:25:52 00059983548TRLO0 3000 91.20 XLON 12:25:52 00059983547TRLO0 74 90.80 XLON 12:39:15 00059984042TRLO0 650 90.80 XLON 12:39:15 00059984041TRLO0 939 90.80 XLON 12:39:15 00059984040TRLO0 557 90.80 XLON 12:39:15 00059984039TRLO0 467 90.80 XLON 12:39:15 00059984038TRLO0 1617 90.80 XLON 12:39:15 00059984037TRLO0 2408 91.20 XLON 13:24:34 00059985116TRLO0 3621 91.10 XLON 13:48:37 00059985803TRLO0 17 91.10 XLON 13:48:37 00059985802TRLO0 3000 91.20 XLON 14:05:20 00059986239TRLO0 3647 91.70 XLON 15:03:16 00059989098TRLO0 700 91.70 XLON 15:03:16 00059989097TRLO0 670 91.70 XLON 15:04:56 00059989157TRLO0 3000 91.70 XLON 15:04:56 00059989156TRLO0 914 91.40 XLON 15:29:49 00059991156TRLO0 1075 91.40 XLON 15:29:49 00059991155TRLO0 458 91.40 XLON 15:29:49 00059991154TRLO0 1624 91.40 XLON 15:29:49 00059991153TRLO0 1877 91.70 XLON 16:00:37 00059993388TRLO0 122 91.70 XLON 16:00:37 00059993389TRLO0 1690 91.70 XLON 16:01:03 00059993414TRLO0 3398 91.70 XLON 16:05:43 00059993685TRLO0 964 91.70 XLON 16:05:43 00059993686TRLO0 4096 91.70 XLON 16:09:43 00059994044TRLO0

