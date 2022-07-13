Anzeige
Mittwoch, 13.07.2022
WKN: A14UTJ ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Ticker-Symbol: C5H 
Frankfurt
13.07.22
08:04 Uhr
1,068 Euro
+0,024
+2,30 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
Dow Jones News
13.07.2022 | 08:31
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 13-Jul-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

13 July 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 12 July 2022 it purchased a total of 170,052 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           90,052     80,000 
                            EUR1.080 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)                 GBP0.917 
 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.060     GBP0.895 
 
                                    GBP0.908553 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.072131

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 697,357,341 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
1224       1.064         XDUB      08:16:04      00059976624TRLO0 
3528       1.062         XDUB      08:31:18      00059977184TRLO0 
1931       1.062         XDUB      08:31:18      00059977183TRLO0 
1414       1.060         XDUB      08:31:36      00059977198TRLO0 
3226       1.064         XDUB      09:22:50      00059978709TRLO0 
2132       1.064         XDUB      09:22:50      00059978710TRLO0 
97        1.064         XDUB      09:22:50      00059978711TRLO0 
5160       1.068         XDUB      09:38:31      00059979055TRLO0 
2500       1.070         XDUB      09:44:05      00059979136TRLO0 
2500       1.070         XDUB      09:51:50      00059979434TRLO0 
5968       1.066         XDUB      10:23:55      00059980259TRLO0 
1650       1.066         XDUB      10:23:55      00059980258TRLO0 
275       1.066         XDUB      10:23:55      00059980257TRLO0 
913       1.066         XDUB      10:53:51      00059981032TRLO0 
5110       1.066         XDUB      10:53:51      00059981031TRLO0 
4200       1.072         XDUB      11:47:46      00059982655TRLO0 
1874       1.072         XDUB      11:47:46      00059982656TRLO0 
3115       1.074         XDUB      12:28:04      00059983600TRLO0 
1768       1.074         XDUB      12:37:25      00059983955TRLO0 
1761       1.074         XDUB      13:14:05      00059984939TRLO0 
1962       1.074         XDUB      13:14:05      00059984940TRLO0 
2000       1.074         XDUB      13:28:10      00059985194TRLO0 
190       1.074         XDUB      13:43:55      00059985670TRLO0 
5311       1.072         XDUB      14:06:23      00059986291TRLO0 
856       1.076         XDUB      14:21:55      00059986886TRLO0 
2843       1.080         XDUB      14:28:25      00059987048TRLO0 
2500       1.080         XDUB      14:33:24      00059987412TRLO0 
2500       1.080         XDUB      14:33:24      00059987413TRLO0 
1010       1.080         XDUB      14:33:24      00059987414TRLO0 
1819       1.080         XDUB      15:09:16      00059989433TRLO0 
1293       1.080         XDUB      15:13:04      00059989654TRLO0 
1876       1.080         XDUB      15:21:16      00059990194TRLO0 
6        1.080         XDUB      15:28:22      00059991013TRLO0 
95        1.080         XDUB      15:28:22      00059991014TRLO0 
2124       1.080         XDUB      15:28:25      00059991042TRLO0 
73        1.080         XDUB      15:28:25      00059991043TRLO0 
2974       1.080         XDUB      15:28:25      00059991044TRLO0 
5662       1.080         XDUB      15:28:25      00059991045TRLO0 
1729       1.078         XDUB      15:37:35      00059991753TRLO0 
178       1.078         XDUB      15:37:35      00059991752TRLO0 
1376       1.078         XDUB      15:37:35      00059991751TRLO0 
1058       1.078         XDUB      15:47:35      00059992549TRLO0 
154       1.078         XDUB      15:50:35      00059992731TRLO0 
117       1.078         XDUB      15:50:35      00059992730TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
2081       89.70         XLON      08:31:18      00059977187TRLO0 
1520       89.70         XLON      08:31:18      00059977186TRLO0 
396       89.70         XLON      08:31:18      00059977185TRLO0 
3599       89.50         XLON      08:31:21      00059977189TRLO0 
4207       90.20         XLON      09:24:23      00059978736TRLO0 
3854       90.40         XLON      09:38:31      00059979054TRLO0 
120       90.40         XLON      09:38:31      00059979053TRLO0 
3506       90.40         XLON      09:38:31      00059979052TRLO0 
4105       90.20         XLON      10:02:06      00059979630TRLO0 
809       90.20         XLON      10:02:06      00059979632TRLO0 
3000       90.20         XLON      10:02:06      00059979631TRLO0 
2519       90.40         XLON      10:54:04      00059981078TRLO0 
800       90.60         XLON      11:47:46      00059982654TRLO0 
2747       90.60         XLON      12:00:36      00059982973TRLO0 
588       90.60         XLON      12:00:36      00059982974TRLO0 
1016       90.80         XLON      12:06:26      00059983047TRLO0 
2591       90.80         XLON      12:07:21      00059983063TRLO0 
565       90.80         XLON      12:07:21      00059983062TRLO0 
1392       91.20         XLON      12:25:52      00059983548TRLO0 
3000       91.20         XLON      12:25:52      00059983547TRLO0 
74        90.80         XLON      12:39:15      00059984042TRLO0 
650       90.80         XLON      12:39:15      00059984041TRLO0 
939       90.80         XLON      12:39:15      00059984040TRLO0 
557       90.80         XLON      12:39:15      00059984039TRLO0 
467       90.80         XLON      12:39:15      00059984038TRLO0 
1617       90.80         XLON      12:39:15      00059984037TRLO0 
2408       91.20         XLON      13:24:34      00059985116TRLO0 
3621       91.10         XLON      13:48:37      00059985803TRLO0 
17        91.10         XLON      13:48:37      00059985802TRLO0 
3000       91.20         XLON      14:05:20      00059986239TRLO0 
3647       91.70         XLON      15:03:16      00059989098TRLO0 
700       91.70         XLON      15:03:16      00059989097TRLO0 
670       91.70         XLON      15:04:56      00059989157TRLO0 
3000       91.70         XLON      15:04:56      00059989156TRLO0 
914       91.40         XLON      15:29:49      00059991156TRLO0 
1075       91.40         XLON      15:29:49      00059991155TRLO0 
458       91.40         XLON      15:29:49      00059991154TRLO0 
1624       91.40         XLON      15:29:49      00059991153TRLO0 
1877       91.70         XLON      16:00:37      00059993388TRLO0 
122       91.70         XLON      16:00:37      00059993389TRLO0 
1690       91.70         XLON      16:01:03      00059993414TRLO0 
3398       91.70         XLON      16:05:43      00059993685TRLO0 
964       91.70         XLON      16:05:43      00059993686TRLO0 
4096       91.70         XLON      16:09:43      00059994044TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  174330 
EQS News ID:  1396707 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1396707&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 13, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
