Shares of Specialist Advisors Limited are now trading at J P Jenkins Ltd.

LONDON, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- J P Jenkins Ltd. is pleased to announce that shares of Specialist Advisors Ltd (SA) have been admitted onto its share dealing platform on 12thJuly 2022.

SA is a holding company for its shareholding interests in a variety of high-growth business sectors - from the traditional profit centres of property development and financial services to holding strategic shareholding in emerging businesses driven by macroeconomic factors. These include the manufacture of disposable wipes for the health sector, Music, Film and blockchain initiatives, with participation in the fast-developing metaverse.

J P Jenkins is the oldest established trading platform in the UK for unlisted or unquoted securities which enables shareholders and prospective investors to trade their shares on a matched bargain basis.

Should shareholders wish to trade their shares they can do so through their stockbroker. The indicative price and transaction history are available on J P Jenkins's website (https://jpjenkins.com/company/specialist-advisors-limited/). For more information, please call +44 (0) 20 7469 0937.

Veronika Oswald, Director of J P Jenkins said: "We would like to welcome Specialist Advisors to our growing family of clients, and we are looking forward to working together."

Stephen Mepstead, chair of SA, said: "We are excited to have our shareholders participate in the success of the underlying basket of companies that are supported by us."

SA provides its investee companies with access to development capital and human resources at their disposal to help drive growth through management consultancy and marketing.

For further information, please contact:

J P Jenkins Ltd.

Veronika Oswald

Director

+44 (0)20 7469 0937

vo@jpjenkins.com

Specialist Advisors Limited

+44 207 889 0000

Stephen Mepstead

0800 151 0054

Chair letstalk@SA.uk.com