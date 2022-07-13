In collaboration with Fincons Group, Cervello offers SBB full visibility and control of operational assets, infrastructure and procedures ensuring comprehensive protection and coverage of rail networks, while Fincons Group will act as system integrator and local service provider.

The Swiss Federal Railways (SBB) have signed a partnership agreement with Fincons Group and Cervello to obtain services to secure SBB's Railway command control systems across Switzerland. The deployment of Cervello's solution by SBB is aligned with SBBs' vision and strategy to ensure reliable and safe transportation for its passengers on a daily basis. Fincons Group will support Cervello as system integrator and provide SBB with local technical support as part of the agreement.

SBB thus becomes one of the first railways worldwide to adopt a full-scale, cross-country cybersecurity protection plan for their entire railway command and controls network. "Following the recent string of ever-evolving cyber threats worldwide, we see cybersecurity as an essential part of our commitment to the safety of our passengers," says Rama Marcus, Head of SBB's Technology Innovation Outpost Israel. "We are very pleased to have the opportunity to benefit from Cervello expertise. We consider the Cervello Platform to be an effective, comprehensive and advanced railway cybersecurity solution available today."

Based in Tel-Aviv, Israel, Cervello has already earned the trust of some leading infrastructure managers and rail operators throughout several countries in Europe and Asia for its ability to protect mission-critical operational systems of both mainlines and metros. Its flagship product, the Cervello Platform, seamlessly integrates into any railway infrastructure, providing complete and effective monitoring of the entire fleet's operational network, including signaling, telecommunications, rolling stocks, and other control systems. Its patented technology allows early identification of potential or existing cyber threats posing a risk to the safety, reliability, and continuity of the fleet's operation.

"We are grateful and pleased to enter into this long-term strategic agreement with SBB, one of the world's leading railways and a true technology leader," said Roie Onn, Cervello's CEO and Co-founder. "With advancements in technology and the rise of cyber threats, major rail operators and infrastructure managers consider cybersecurity as an essential component to ensuring the safety of their passengers and fleets. It is an honor to be chosen and trusted with such an important role by the world's most prestigious railway companies."

"Fincons thus confirms its commitment to deliver clients value throughout their digital transformation journey in the safety field," explains Michele Moretti, CEO at Fincons Group. "The partnership with Cervello cements Fincons as a reliable integration partner for Cervello solutions in railway infrastructure to help protect the operational sensitivities of rail's mission-critical assets such as signaling and control systems. We are very proud of this partnership that will see us working together on demanding and challenging new projects in unchartered waters while offering a 360°service."

About SBB

Swiss Federal Railways (SBB) is the national railway company of Switzerland and has been transporting people and freight for more than 100 years. The company, founded in 1902, is headquartered in Bern and is the largest rail and transport company in Switzerland. SBB was ranked first among national European rail systems in recent years for its intensity of use, quality of service, and safety rating. While many rail operators in continental Europe have emphasized the building of high-speed rail, SBB has invested in the reliability and quality of service of its conventional rail network, on both national and regional scales. In addition to passenger rail, SBB operates cargo and freight rail services and has large real estate holdings in Switzerland. SBB is considered one of the top rail organizations in the world, carrying millions of passengers on a daily basis.

For more information, visit: www.sbb.ch/en

About Fincons Group

Fincons Group is an award-winning IT business consultancy with almost 40 years of experience in IT Business Consulting and System Integration active in different industries including Transportation, Financial Services, Media, Energy Utilities, Manufacturing, Public Administration and International Institutions. High quality, scalability and competitiveness are guaranteed by the Smart-shore IT Service strategy made available through the Delivery Center in Bari. Innovation is a mindset for Fincons, which constantly invests in Research Development and collaborates with international Universities and Research Centers, ranging from technology scouting to solution engineering, co-investing with pioneering customers. With over 2000 employees, Fincons Group has offices in Italy, Switzerland, Germany, France, UK and US.

For more information, visit: www.finconsgroup.com;

About Cervello

Cervello is a trusted railway cybersecurity leader dedicated to ensuring the safety, reliability, and business continuity of railway organizations across the world. Cervello employs a patented security solution to provide a contextual representation of a fleet's operational activity while constantly monitoring its mission-critical assets. This enables operators and infrastructure managers to minimize threats against their networks in the most effective manner, eliminate safety risks, and prevent incidents from occurring. With a scalable, easy-to-deploy, and agentless architecture, the Cervello Platform integrates seamlessly with customers' existing systems, achieving maximum operational efficiencies and addressing both legacy and modern infrastructure.

For more information, visit: cervello.security; Follow Cervello: Blog, Twitter, LinkedIn

