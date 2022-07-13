US scientists have tested a range of modern cell designs under strong ultraviolet light and have found that many of them, including p-type PERC and n-type heterojunction cells, are more susceptible to degradation than older back surface field designs. They noted that the rear side of bifacial cells may be particularly vulnerable.Improvements to solar cell technology and manufacturing processes mean that modules can be sold today with performance guarantees for up to 30 years. They usually promise to retain 80% to 90% of their initial performance by the end of this period. However, there are still ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...