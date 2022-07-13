Anzeige
Mittwoch, 13.07.2022
WKN: A12DFH ISIN: CH0244767585 Ticker-Symbol: 0UB 
13.07.22
10:43 Uhr
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
SMI
STOXX Europe 50
GlobeNewswire
13.07.2022 | 10:17
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of bond loan issued by UBS AG, London Branch (302/22)

UBS AG, London Branch has applied to have its bond loan delisted from STO
Structured Products NOK. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the bond
loan. 

Short name:  UBSO GTM 4196
ISIN:     NO0011015943 
Trading code: UBSO_GTM_4196

The last day of trading will be on July 13, 2022.

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance on telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
