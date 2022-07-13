Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Green Hydrogen Systems A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to warrant exercise

The share capital of Green Hydrogen Systems A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 14 July 2022 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0061540341 --------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Green Hydrogen Systems --------------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 81,986,929 shares (DKK 81,986,929) --------------------------------------------------------------- Change: 1,179,032 shares (DKK 1,179,032) --------------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 83,165,961 shares (DKK 83,165,961) --------------------------------------------------------------- Exercise price, new shares: DKK 2.469 --------------------------------------------------------------- Denomination: DKK 1 --------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: GREENH --------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 227439 --------------------------------------------------------------- ____________________________________________________________ For further information, please contact Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1079071