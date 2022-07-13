Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 13.07.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 664 internationalen Medien
Preisgekrönt unter 30.000 Gegnern! In einer Reihe mit Apple und Coinbase!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CS32 ISIN: DK0061540341 Ticker-Symbol: 3LUA 
Berlin
13.07.22
12:43 Uhr
1,870 Euro
-0,010
-0,53 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GREEN HYDROGEN SYSTEMS A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GREEN HYDROGEN SYSTEMS A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,8581,88412:56
GlobeNewswire
13.07.2022 | 10:41
164 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Green Hydrogen Systems A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to warrant exercise

The share capital of Green Hydrogen Systems A/S has been increased. The
admittance to trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as
per 14 July 2022 in the ISIN below. 


ISIN:            DK0061540341           
---------------------------------------------------------------
Name:            Green Hydrogen Systems      
---------------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change:    81,986,929 shares (DKK 81,986,929)
---------------------------------------------------------------
Change:           1,179,032 shares (DKK 1,179,032) 
---------------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:     83,165,961 shares (DKK 83,165,961)
---------------------------------------------------------------
Exercise price, new shares: DKK 2.469             
---------------------------------------------------------------
Denomination:        DKK 1               
---------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:         GREENH              
---------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:        227439              
---------------------------------------------------------------


____________________________________________________________

For further information, please contact Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1079071
GREEN HYDROGEN SYSTEMS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.