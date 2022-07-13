WINCANTON PLC - Updated Notice of Half Year Results

13 July 2022

LEI 213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82

WINCANTON PLC ("Wincanton" or the "Company")

Updated Notice of Half Year Results

Wincanton plc, a leading supply chain partner for UK business, announces that the date for the announcement of the Company's Half Year Results 2022/23 has been rescheduled from Thursday 17 November 2022 to Tuesday 15 November 2022.

About Wincanton

Wincanton is a leading British supply chain solutions company. The Group provides business critical services including storage, handling and distribution; high volume eFulfilment; retailer 'dark stores'; two-person home delivery; fleet and transport management; and network optimisation for many of the UK's best-known companies.

It is active across a range of markets including food and consumer goods; retail and manufacturing; eCommerce; the public sector; major infrastructure; building materials; fuel; and defence. With almost 100 years' heritage, Wincanton's 20,300-strong team operates from more than 170 sites across the country, responsible for 8,500 vehicles.

For further information please contact:

