First North Denmark: Swiss Properties Invest A/S - admittance to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark

Swiss Properties Invest A/S - admittance to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark Please be informed that Swiss Properties Invest A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 14 July 2022. Name: Swiss Properties Invest ------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0061805660 ------------------------------------------------------- Short name: SWISS ------------------------------------------------------- Volume: 2.225.000 shares ------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 42741116 ------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 100 ------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North Denmark / 100 ------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------------------- Mic code: DSME ------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 260671 ------------------------------------------------------- ICB classification: Industry Supersector ------------------------ 35 3510 Real Estate Real Estate ------------------------ For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66