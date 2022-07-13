Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
13.07.2022
First North Denmark: Swiss Properties Invest A/S - admittance to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark

Swiss Properties Invest A/S - admittance to trading on Nasdaq First North
Growth Market Denmark 

Please be informed that Swiss Properties Invest A/S will be admitted to trading
on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 14 July 2022. 



Name:             Swiss Properties Invest 
-------------------------------------------------------
ISIN:             DK0061805660       
-------------------------------------------------------
Short name:          SWISS          
-------------------------------------------------------
Volume:            2.225.000 shares     
-------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number: 42741116         
-------------------------------------------------------
Face value:          DKK 100         
-------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:        First North Denmark / 100
-------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:       MiFID II tick size table 
-------------------------------------------------------
Mic code:           DSME           
-------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:         260671          
-------------------------------------------------------



ICB classification:

Industry   Supersector
------------------------
35      3510    
Real Estate Real Estate
------------------------



For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
