Smart Eye Receives One Additional Driver Monitoring System Design Win with North American Car Manufacturer

Smart Eye has been selected by an existing customer to deliver its world-leading Driver Monitoring System (DMS) software to one additional car model. The estimated revenue of the order is SEK 10 million based on estimated product life cycle projections.

Gothenburg, Sweden - July 13, 2022 - Smart Eye, the leading developer of DMS software to the automotive industry, will deliver its AI-based technology to one new car model with a global North American car manufacturer. The customer has previously chosen Smart Eye's DMS software for implementation in several of its earlier car models and is now extending the technology to yet another one.

The new car model, which will include Smart Eye's technology, has for decades been an iconic luxury sports car. It is estimated to go into production in 2024 and the estimated revenue for the order is SEK 10 million, based on product life cycle volume projections.

"We are pleased to have yet another customer demonstrating their confidence in our technology by selecting our DMS for one more car model. It shows how easy it is for an OEM to give additional business to a trusted supplier once the high automotive quality standards are met " said Martin Krantz, Founder and CEO of Smart Eye. "DMS is so commonplace that nowadays even luxury sport cars are being equipped with it. It's becoming as common as seat belts and air bags.

Even though this particular design win is for a car model produced in small volumes, it clearly shows that DMS is becoming standard safety functionality in all vehicles, even a luxury sports car."

Smart Eye has now received a total of 94 design wins from 14 OEMs. The combined estimated lifetime value from current design wins is now larger than SEK 2,385 million. Estimated value over the product lifecycle from possible additional design wins with the car manufacturers on existing platforms is now SEK 4,415 million.

For more information:

Martin Krantz, CEO Smart Eye AB

Phone: +46 70-329 26 98

Email: martin.krantz@smarteye.se

Anders Lyrheden, CFO Smart Eye AB

Phone: +46 70-320 96 95

Email: anders.lyrheden@smarteye.se

