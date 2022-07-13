Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - July 13, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Future of Fintech (FOF) on July 15, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the FOF/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 14:00 (UTC+8) on July 15, 2022.





As one of the most versatile cryptocurrency tokens, Future of Fintech (FOF) plays a key role in multiple projects under the FOF GROUP, including the financial business, DeFi, eCommerce, and metaverse projects. The FOF token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 14:00 (UTC+8) on July 15, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing FOF GROUP

FOF GROUP is a comprehensive group integrating the development and operation of cryptocurrency, foreign exchange, futures, smart contracts, blockchain, etc. There are currently four foundation projects under FOF GROUP, including financial business by Ngel Foundation Malaysia, decentralized platform business and metaverse project by Mindvirus Foundation Korea, and shopping mall/payments by Ngel Foundation Korea.

FOF coin will be the key currency on all platforms and trading in the Ngel ecosystem:

FOF Coin is a financial coin that supports the transaction of the following products through ngelpartners.com.

• CFD • Cryptocurrency trading • Futures trading • Stock trading • Forex trading

It also has a system that allows users to share profits generated through financial business by holding FOF coins and participating in mining through fofmine.com.

NGEL partners have a license for multiple financial operations.

The Malaysia Labuan Financial Services Authority issued the Cryptocurrency and Financial Businesses license.

Ngel Partners Financial Platforms

NGEL partners have a license for multiple financial operations, including the following:

• Asset management • FX & CFD arbitrage • Cryptocurrency trading and Token Issuance • Copy-trading • Futures trading • Options trading • Derivatives education business

The financial platforms for Ngel partners are already in operation. These platforms include FX trading, copy trading, and cryptocurrency derivatives trading. Each platform will integrate the FOF coin as the key circulation coin.

The decentralized platform project will be operated by the Mindvirus Foundation and use BSC as the vital currency mined. FOF GROUP's native token Future of Fintech (FOF) will act as the primary cryptocurrency of exchange on the platform. FOF coin holders will also receive a portion of the proceeds generated by the platform, like a shareholder.

Moreover, FOF coin will be accepted as a form of payment in many online shopping sites through the partnership of various payment companies, including MASTER and UNION cards. A membership card that will bring added benefits for eCommerce shoppers is also planned for the future release.

Last but not least, as the metaverse becomes the backbone of the Web 3.0 movement, the FOF project is preparing one of the most ambitious projects on the online experience. The metaverse will feature fully realized avatars, virtual real estate, virtual stock trading, cryptocurrency exchange, real-world assets trading, and online games. FOF coin will also play a central role in this upcoming metaverse project.

The FOF project, including derivatives, DeFi, Metaverse, NFT, and PSP (Payment service provider), is expected to be one of the most comprehensive projects. Backed by an experienced team with a finance, blockchain, and marketing background, FOF will be one of the most ambitious projects in the cryptocurrency space.

About FOF Token

Future of Fintech (FOF) can be used to exchange tokens for all projects under the FOF GROUP, including the financial business, DeFi, eCommerce, and metaverse projects. As the project grows, there will be more and more applications for the FOF coin. It will, in turn, generate more profits to sustain and grow the project and compensate FOF coin holders.

Based on BEP-20, FOF has a total of 200 million (i.e. 200,000,000) tokens. It will be listed on LBank Exchange at 14:00 (UTC+8) on July 15, 2022, investors who are interested in Future of Fintech investment can easily buy and sell FOF token on LBank Exchange by then.

