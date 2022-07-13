Projection Mapping Market Size Worth $8.0 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global projection mapping market size is anticipated to reach USD 8.0 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 10.9% from 2022 to 2030. Projection mapping can be defined as a 3D video projection technique that uses colours and lights to project virtual images on non-flat surfaces or irregular shapes like city landmarks, industrial sites, public buildings, and several others. Projection mapping offers a unique opportunity to immerse and attract a large audience with inspiring spectacles and captivating shows even from a distance.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

In terms of dimension, the 3D projection segment held the largest revenue share in 2021 and is projected to retain its dominance over the forecast period. The growth of the segment is attributed to the increasing adoption rate of 3D over 2D by audiences as it has a higher potential in providing higher audience engagement. Moreover, combining 3D projection mapping and AR technologies offer an enhanced digital experience. The 2D and 4D segments are anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% and 14.7% respectively over the forecast period.

In terms of throw distance, the standard throw segment held the largest revenue share in 2021 and is projected to maintain its position over the forecast period. The market growth of this segment is attributed to the increasing adoption of standard throw projectors which provide large images and are placed at a distance from the screen to attract large audiences, tourists, and several others in various media, hospitality, entertainment, museums, and others sectors. The short-throw segment is likely to register a CAGR of 10.2% over the forecast period.

In terms of application, the events segment dominated the market in 2021 and is projected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. The market growth of this segment is mainly due to the increasing adoption of projection mapping by most sectors for advertisement, promotion, launches, sports opening ceremonies, and others. The rental and staging segment is likely to register the highest CAGR of 13.2% over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific dominated the market in 2021 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 12.1% over the forecast period. The market growth of the region is primarily due to the increasing investment by the government as well as private organizations to support and introduce advanced technology use across the region. North America held a market share of 26.5% in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.3% over the forecast period. This is due to the existence of a large number of market players and the standard of living and spending behavior related to entertainment, and tourism in the region.

Read full market research report for more Insights, "Projection Mapping Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Dimension (2D, 3D, And 4D), By Throw Distance (Short Throw, Standard Throw), By Application (Events, Large Venue), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Projection Mapping Market Growth & Trends

The market was severely impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The several regulations by the government for entertainment, tourism, and public gathering due to the pandemic forced people to stay at home. The industry suffered as major sports, and events were shut down for a long time. The pandemic also impacted the distribution chains of projection mapping manufacturers which resulted in the loss of their operations. The market is expected to benefit from the strategies adopted such as several developments, launches, and innovations by the market players in the projection mapping industry.

For instance, in December 2021, Barco appointed LANG AG as a preferred delivery partner for image and projection processing in Germany and Austria. The collaboration between both the company focuses on bringing the most innovative and best solutions to the market. Additionally, in December 2021, Vivitek announced the launch of DU9900Z, its new heavy-duty laser projector. It offers features such as warping and edge blending technology along with lens position memory and motorized lens zoom/shift/focus and is capable of 360-degree portrait projection.

Projection Mapping Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global projection mapping market based on dimension type, throw distance, application, and region:

Projection Mapping Market - Dimension Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

2D

3D

4D

Projection Mapping Market - Throw Distance Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Short Throw

Standard Throw

Projection Mapping Market - Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Events

Rental & Staging

Large Venue

Others

Projection Mapping Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Italy



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

List of Key Players in Projection Mapping Market

Seiko Epson Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

BenQ

Vivitek, INC

Sharp NEC Display Solutions

Barco

AV Stumpfl GmbH

Optoma Corporation

ViewSonic Corporation

Digital Projection

Christie Digital Systems

