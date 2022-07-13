Compartment Syndrome Monitoring Devices Market worth USD 349 Million by 2030, says Global Market Insights Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Some of the major market players operating in the compartment syndrome monitoring devices industry include Millar, Inc., MY01, Inc., Critical Care Diagnostics (C2DX), Inc., Potrero Medical, Medline Industries, Becton, Dickenson, and Company, and ConvaTec.

The compartment syndrome monitoring devices market value is expected to reach USD 349 million by 2030, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Intra-abdominal hypertension promotes organ dysfunction & increases the risk of surgical emergencies, further propelling morbidity and mortality rate. The increased IAH primarily impacts individuals with co-morbidities such as acute pancreatitis, peritonitis, traumatic incidents, or intestinal perforation. The incidence of IAH considerable increases in patients admitted in intensive care units (ICUs). Moreover, the adoption of facilitative initiatives by public associations to fuel awareness concerning IAH is set to prove conducive for the market growth.

Equipment segment is set to surpass USD 260 million by 2030. This is owing to novel developments in compartment syndrome monitoring equipment that are set to drive the acceptance rate. For instance, Centurion Medical Products Corporation (Medline Industries, Inc.) launched Compass, an advanced alternative to conventional cabled pressure transduction systems and manometers. This new, compact, easy-to-use monitoring device enables clinician to take accurate, quantitative pressure measurements for compartment pressure and other applications.

Some major findings of the compartment syndrome monitoring devices market report include:

The increasing prevalence of intra-abdominal hypertension (IAH) is anticipated to propel the compartment syndrome monitoring devices business expansion.

The surge in the cases of sports injuries, traumatic events, and other chronic conditions are estimated to accelerate the industry trends.

Competitors are concentrating on novel product launches, partnerships, and geographical expansion to gain significant revenue share and cater to larger customer base.

Compartment syndrome monitoring devices market from acute compartment syndrome segment held over 42% revenue share and is set to register a significant CAGR through 2030. This is attributed to the increasing prevalence of acute compartment syndrome (ACS). This condition exhibits a surged pressure in the isolated osteofascial compartment, leading to an irregular local circulation. Ignorance towards ACS have the potential to proliferate the risk associated with certain conditions including ischemia and necrosis. As a result, the rising prevalence of ACS would proliferate the demand for compartment syndrome monitoring equipment.

Hospitals segment accounted for 45% business share in 2021 and is anticipated to expand at notable CAGR during the forecast period. This is due to the surging prevalence of compartment syndrome and high patient preference for seeking treatment at emergency departments & ICUs in hospitals. The emergency department and ICUs at hospitals are equipped with latest technologies and advanced devices that offer accurate diagnostics & treatment. These healthcare facilities provide an efficient and practical approach for measuring the intra-abdominal pressure measurement and validation.

China Compartment syndrome monitoring devices market is expected to exceed USD 11 million by 2030. This is pertaining to the increasing prevalence of compartment syndrome and surge in high-energy trauma cases. Notable rise in road accidents, and sports injuries in the country also prove conducive for the business growth. High-energy trauma incidents including accidental injuries lead to fractures that drives the risk of compartment syndrome. Moreover, the acute compartment syndrome prevalence in individuals suffering with tibial plateau fractures was between 11% to 17% and rose substantially to 53% in case of knee fractures.

Some of the major industry players operating in the compartment syndrome monitoring devices market include Millar, Inc., MY01, Inc., Critical Care Diagnostics (C2DX), Inc., Potrero Medical, Medline Industries, Becton, Dickenson, and Company, and ConvaTec.

