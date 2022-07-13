Snipp Interactive Inc.: Snipp Appoints Tom Treanor as Chief Marketing Officer

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2022 / Snipp Interactive Inc. ("Snipp") (TSX-V:SPN)(OTC PINK:SNIPF), a global provider of digital marketing promotions, rebates, and loyalty solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Tom Treanor as its Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).

Mr. Treanor is an experienced marketing executive in the software as a service (SaaS) industry. Most recently he was the CMO for one of the leading customer data platform (CDP) companies, Treasure Data. He played a major role in shaping the trajectory of the growing CDP category as a regular speaker at marketing and technology conferences globally, as a member of the CDP Institute board of advisors, by working with industry analysts at firms such as Gartner, Forrester Research and IDC and by launching an industry information site at CDP.com. While at Treasure Data, he helped companies navigate the changing digital environment with increasing digital engagement (and volume of data) due to the pandemic, increasing privacy regulations globally, and the planned deprecation of third party cookies - requiring more focus on first party data strategies. Mr. Treanor also brings deep management consulting and high tech experience, having worked for Booz Allen and PwC Consulting, as well as HP and Sony Electronics. His educational background includes a Wharton MBA, a Master of Arts degree in International Studies from the University of Pennsylvania and a BA in economics from UCLA.

Mr. Treanor said, "At a time where first party data strategies and driving consumer engagement and loyalty are such major priorities for companies, Snipp's offerings are extremely well positioned to help them engage their consumers and generate more meaningful first party data. I'm excited to get the word out about Snipp's technology and how the company helps clients strengthen their efforts across the customer acquisition, retention and engagement stages."

"As we continue to grow the company, attracting talent such as Tom, is critical to our future plans. This is the first time in our history that we have been able to recruit someone of his caliber in the field of marketing and look forward to the significant value Tom will bring to Snipp in his role as Snipp's first Chief Marketing Officer." said Atul Sabharwal, Founder of Snipp.

Snipp also announces a grant of 3,000,000 stock options awarded to its newly appointed officer. The options will vest one-third in twelve months and then additionally over the following two years on a monthly basis until they are fully-vested. The options have an exercise price of C$0.115 per common share and expire after five years.

About Snipp:

Snipp Interactive Inc (TSX-V: SPN; OTCPK: SNIPF) is a Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) company in the global loyalty and promotions sector. Snipp's proprietary and modular SnippCARE (Customer Acquisition, Retention & Engagement) Platform allows its marquee list of Fortune 1000 clients and world-class agencies and partners to use various modules of the Platform to run long-term and short-term programs and promotions, while continually generating and capturing unique zero party data that is invaluable in providing insights to drive sales. SnippCHECK, the Platform's Receipt Processing Module has established itself as the clear industry leader and standard by powering a large majority of all receipt based promotions in North America. SnippLOYALTY, the Platform's full scale modular loyalty engine allows clients the flexibility of deploying all aspects of a standard loyalty program on a case by case basis. SnippREWARDS, the Platform's modular catalogue of digital and physical rewards provides clients with global and easily deployable access to an extensive catalogue of digital and physical rewards. SnippWIN, the Platform's gaming module solves for the implementation and compliance difficulties of offering games of chance and skill on a global basis and allows for the global deployment and administration of legally compliant games of chance and skill. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.snipp.com.

Snipp is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada with a presence across the United States, Canada, Ireland, Europe, and India. The Company is publicly listed on the TSXV in Canada and is also quoted on the OTC Pink marketplace under the symbol SNIPF.

