FBC Holding, Inc. Projects Continued Growth up to 650% and Profitability for its Online and Wholesale Clothing Division

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2022 / Today FBC Holding, Inc. (OTC PINK:FBCD) through its wholly owned subsidiary, Formrunner Apparel Inc. is pleased to announce that the company expects to continue explosive growth and expects to increase its 2020 revenue by 650% as it transitions into becoming one of the most dominating retail clothing giants throughout the rest of 2022.

From sportswear to business attire, discount to luxury, many different categories and segments make up the apparel market. Several of these categories are worth billions of dollars. In 2021, the revenue of the global apparel market reached 1.5 trillion U.S. dollars, and the industry continues to show positive growth. Revenue was estimated to rise to almost two trillion dollars by 2026. Within this vast global market, the United States had the largest apparel market of any country in 2021.

Formrunner Apparel Inc. has built its reputation by delivering on both clothing quality and price to become one of the most respected and trusted names in the Retail Clothing Space. Our customers admire our variety of high-end clothing, top notch customer service, competitive pricing, and easy payment alternatives.

President & CEO Lisa Nelson states, "We are dominating the competition at our retail store Hyperviolent in Fashion Square Mall in Scottsdale, Arizona, and we are thrilled to see what the rest of the year brings us!"

Lisa Nelson also stated, "What differentiates us from the competition, is that we appeal to everyone with all unique styles of clothing ranging from $40 all the way up to $800+ for a single piece of clothing, so we have multiple options available."

Since Hyperviolent first opened, Formrunner Apparel Inc. has managed to establish valuable long-term relationships with customers and distributors, and the company cannot wait to see what the future holds!

About Formrunner Apparel Inc.

Formrunner Apparel Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of FBC Holding, Inc. Formrunner Apparel Inc. carries a variety of Top-Notch Streetwear & Accessories located in Scottsdale, Arizona. Formrunner can be viewed and bought on the Company's website at www.formrunnerapparel.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties. See FBC Holding, Inc filings with OTC Markets, which may identify specific factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release includes forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and reflects management's current expectations. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Some of these factors include: general global economic conditions; general industry and market conditions, sector changes and growth rates; uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; increasing competition; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of services; changes in the economy; changes in laws and regulations, including codes and standards, intellectual property rights, and tax matters; or other matters not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking.

