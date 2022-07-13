The "Belgium Pet Food Market 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The pet food market in Belgium is expected to progress at a growth rate of 3.22% in terms of revenue and 1.00% based on volume over the considered period of 2022-2026.

The rising concerns pertaining to pet health have enhanced the demand for organic and premium food products, increasing the manufacturing of pet food in Belgium. Moreover, the pet humanization trend has influenced consumers to spend extensively on food products offering higher nutrients, augmenting the demand for organic food. In this regard, premium pet foods offer diets according to the nutritional needs of an animal. For instance, there are premium products that are formulated especially for growing puppies, lactating animals, and geriatric animals.

The current trend of natural and holistic pet food products that guarantee either natural or biological ingredients without artificial preservatives is gaining traction among pet owners. Besides, consumers are opting for products that include healthy ingredients like fruits and cereals. Hence, the growing trend of premium and organic food products and pet humanization widen the scope and growth of the pet food market across Belgium.

COMPETITIVE OUTLOOKLeading firms in the pet food market comprise Royal Canin, Mars Petcare Inc, and Vitakraft SA NV.

Key Topics Covered:

1. BELGIUM PET FOOD MARKET SUMMARY

2. BELGIUM PET FOOD MARKET OUTLOOK

3. BELGIUM PET FOOD MARKET BY ANIMAL TYPE (VALUE IN MILLION & VOLUME IN KILOTON)

4. BELGIUM PET FOOD MARKET BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL (VALUE IN MILLION)

5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6. METHODOLOGY SCOPE

Companies Mentioned

Mars Petcare Inc

Royal Canin

Nestle Purina Petcare Ltd

Vitakraft Sa Nv

Hill'S Pet Nutrition Inc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6gojd9

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220713005497/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900