DGAP-Media / 2022-07-13 / 13:17 . Commerce Transformation Days (CTD) is an international conference fully dedicated to digital commercetransformation. On September 22 and 23, 2022, the 7th edition of this event, previously known as the Congress ofE-commerce Directors, will take place in the Concordia Design business center in the Polish Silicon Valley -Wroclaw. . The organizers have planned 6 thematic tracks: commerce transformation, digital sales, scalableoperations, data & AI, cloud & cybersecurity and society & organization. Market experts representing top brandssuch as Allegro, Carrefour, Super-Pharm, RTV Euro AGD, BRW, Zabka, PwC and many others will appear during theevent.

The latest KPMG study conducted in partnership with Microsoft showed that 51% of companies see the importance of digital transformation in their organizations, but at the same time only one in five plans to increase investments in this area within 12 months.[1]

- This shows the scale of unpreparedness for unpredictable events that may have a negative impact on operational activities and the condition of the business. The future cannot be predicted, but for several years we have been dealing with very high volatility in the market and entrepreneurs must be able to handle it, react appropriately and quickly, as well as plan wisely. Therefore, in September, during Commerce Transformation Days, we want to meet with international experts in the field of digital commerce to raise topics relevant to the industry. We hope that thanks to the exchange of experiences and cooperation on many levels, we will contribute to enabling many businesses to tackle the current - for many difficult - reality." says Grzegorz Kuczynski, CEO at Unity Group, the event organizer. Commerce Transformation Days (CTD) is an international conference fully dedicated to the digital transformation of commerce. On September 22-23, 2022, Wroclaw will host the 7th edition of this annual event Commerce Transformation Days is, above all, a space for exchanging knowledge, establishing valuable networks and substantive conversations, created with the international community developing the area of ??commerce in mind. The conference provides market leaders, investors and partners with a unique opportunity to build relationships and obtain unique business value.

Experts make it clear that this is the last moment to invest in digital competences to keep up with the market and prepare for a competition that will become even more fierce. Understanding how digital transformation and the use of data can change a business is the key to success in the world of tomorrow, which will surely be virtual. Therefore, the main topic of CTD this year is "Commerce Transformation in an Era of Dynamic Change. How to prepare for the unpredictable? ". Excellent speakers will appear on the main stage of the event, including:

· Justyna Torres - E-commerce & Customer Excellence Director, Carrefour

· Przemyslaw Kotecki - Director of Transformation Office, Allegro

· Anna Bogdanska - Digital Development Director, RTV EURO AGD

· Jacek Jaworski - Digital Experience Director & Digital Transformation Lead, UPC

· Izabela Wislocka, Vice Director, Digital Ecosystems, PwC

· Dominik Janes - Head of Business Development, Unity Group

Over two days, the conference offers a 20-hour dose of knowledge in the form of inspiring lectures, engaging discussion panels and practical workshops in small groups. In addition, the conference will discuss the most interesting trends related to the commerce industry, incl. cross-border, q-commerce, content commerce, green commerce, live commerce, and e-grocery, as well as the expansion of marketplaces, new business models, including direct to consumer (D2C), or the topic of safe business scalability based on new technologies.

^[1] KPMG's Digital Business Transformation Monitor report (Link)

