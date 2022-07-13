Poko Innovations Inc: Three Poko Products Shortlisted As Finalists For The Free Form Skincare Awards 2022

Finalists Include Brightening Rosewater Toner, Soothing Serum and Hempsoriasis Balm

Awards Will Be Announced July 19

LONDON, UK and DUBLIN, IRELAND / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2022 / POKO Innovations, Ltd. (POKO:CSE), an award-winning UK-based collection of CBD-focused companies that bring innovative, inspiring solutions to the CBD industry through the company's leading platforms which, when working together, form a complete ecosystem, is delighted to announce three of its products have been shortlisted as finalists for the Free From Skincare Awards 2022:

Poko Brightening Rosewater Toner in 'Toners, Waters, and Spritzers'

Poko Soothing Serum in 'Face Care (Leave on)'

Poko Hempsoriasis Balm in 'Problem Skin'

The Free From Skin Care Awards celebrate and encourage skincare manufacturers who create cosmetics that exclude some of the allergens, fragrances and other ingredients sometimes associated with skin and health issues, ethical and environmental concerns, and which some consumers may need to or want to avoid, especially if looking for more 'allergy friendly' or natural cosmetics and struggling to find suitable products.

Now in its eleventh year, Free From Skin Care Awards screens hundreds of brands on the market that provide 'free from' alternatives. The awards open in late winter, with finalists announced July 5 and winners announced on July 19.

The finalist announcements are a tremendous achievement for POKO, due to the sheer volume of entrants and competition between brands: the company is competing against market leaders such as Skin Sapiens, Kinvara Skincare and Sukin, among others. POKO is ecstatic at having swept up three finalist spots and hopes to win awards in all three categories.

What Makes Poko 'Free From'?

The three POKO products entered in the Free From Awards meet all 'Free From' requirements - they contain neither alcohol nor silicone, and they are vegan and cruelty-free, in line with POKO company values. Brightening Rosewater Toner and Soothing Serum are also nut-free, though Hempsoriasis Balm contains various nut ingredients, including shea nut butter. Products are submitted to the expert testing panel of the Free From Skincare Awards and selected for meeting strict criteria. Check here for more on Poko's 'Free From' mission.

What to Expect

Following the panel testing period, detailed feedback is provided to finalist judges - these judges are industry experts, beauty writers, brand owners and cosmetic formulators. Judges expected to take part in the Free From Skin Care Awards 2022 include:

Galina Achkasova-Portianoi: Journalist, brand consultant and editor of The Curiosity Gap

Sue Cane: Free From expert and long-time psoriasis sufferer

Sarah Coleman, Sugarpuffish: Natural skincare blogger and eczema sufferer

Ruth Holroyd, WhatAllergy: writer

Marina Kozlova, CEO of Fais Botanicals

Abi Weeds, Odylique: Co-founder

Sarah Stacey, Beauty Bible Books: Joint-editor and beauty expert

Sara Niven: Beauty journalist

Kirsty Mawhinney, Skin Insight Agency: Owner and brand consultant

Judges discuss and credit each product's overall quality of ingredients, consistency, versatility and how innovative it is but, most importantly, all submissions are screened as to how suitable they are for specific skin needs and lifestyles; the judges also pay careful attention to labelling and packaging with regard to transparency of ingredient lists and presentation of product information.

About The Poko Group, Ltd.

The Poko Group is a collection of CBD-focused companies that bring innovative, inspiring solutions to the CBD industry through the company's leading platforms which, when working together, form a complete ecosystem. The Poko Group is an award-winning UK CBD company that has developed a unique business model comprising complete "turnkey solutions," including fintech payment processing and white label opportunities. Poko plans to export its signature products to the EU and the USA. For more information, please visit https://www.pokogroup.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

