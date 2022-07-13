The Rohatyn Group ("TRG"), a global asset management firm, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of electric bicycles ("e-bikes") producer Leader 96 EOOD ("Leader" or the "Company"), from KJK Capital ("KJK"), establishing a partnership with Dimitar Zlatanov, the Company's CEO and member of the founding family. TRG's ownership can allow Leader to rapidly accelerate its e-bike production and broaden its product offering to address burgeoning demand from customers across Europe. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1996 in Plovdiv, Bulgaria, Leader is a leading producer of e-bikes in Europe with sales across the continent. The Company produces a broad range of e-bikes including touring, trekking, mountain, folding and gravel bike models. The Company is planning to launch a new e-cargo bike in 2023.

"Leader is a highly attractive business that provides a unique and high-quality product offering in the European e-bike sector. The Company is well-positioned to benefit from the continuing transformation of city transport infrastructures towards bicycle-friendly zones, increased demand for practical eco-friendly transportation and shared bike programs, as well as the growth of last-mile micro-delivery. Additionally, an increasing focus on healthier lifestyles means e-bikes can offer a highly democratic exercise solution across a wide spectrum of age and fitness levels," said TRG's Colin Clark, Partner and Head of EMEA Private Markets, and Stepan Karpukhin, Managing Director, who led the deal alongside Stanislav Bachvarov, Director.

"Leader is a high-growth business with an international profile that fits in perfectly with TRG's global approach. We strongly believe that the Company has the potential to be a leading player in the e-bike sector thanks to its focus on customer service and forward-thinking approach to technology," added Nick Rohatyn, CEO of TRG. "We believe increased adoption of e-bikes can contribute to societal progress towards more sustainable urban development, reduction of carbon emissions, and healthier lifestyles, and are proud to invest in a company that recognizes the significance of a positive environmental impact. We look forward to delivering strong growth alongside Dimitar and his team."

Dimitar Zlatanov, CEO and member of the founding family, commented, "I am tremendously proud of the growth Leader has already achieved, as we have transformed our business into a leading e-bike producer in Europe. We look forward to continuing our growth in partnership with The Rohatyn Group and leveraging the team's expertise."

Kustaa Aima, Managing Partner at KJK Capital added "Leader is a great company that transformed through our period of ownership into a leading European e-bike producer. We wish both TRG and Dimitar Zlatanov all the best and look forward hearing more about the Company's strong growth in the years ahead."

About TRG

Founded in 2002, The Rohatyn Group is an asset management firm focused on emerging markets and real assets, headquartered in New York, with a global presence in 16 cities across the US, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, India and Southeast Asia. For more information, please visit www.rohatyngroup.com

About KJK

Founded in 2010, KJK Capital is an independent, partner owned, private equity manager focused on European Frontier markets with a combined assets under management of EUR 600 million. With main offices in Helsinki, Vilnius and Luxembourg, KJK has also local representation in Estonia, Slovenia, Croatia, Bulgaria and Romania. For more information about KJK, please visit www.kjkcapital.com.

