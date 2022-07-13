Anzeige
Mittwoch, 13.07.2022
13.07.2022 | 14:17
RANE Network Inc.: RANE Launches the Stratfor Center for Applied Geopolitics

New Center of Excellence provides tools, methods, and training to organizations and individuals as they integrate geopolitical insights into their business practices

NEW YORK, July 13, 2022has established The Stratfor Center for Applied Geopolitics as a global center of excellence for geopolitical intelligence and analysis.

Geopolitical risk is a critical driver of risk and security for corporations and it shapes the global business environment. The practice of applied geopolitics provides a multidisciplinary framework for putting these global events in context, forecasting strategic trends, and making them relevant and actionable for organizations.

"The Stratfor Center for Applied Geopolitics will identify, develop, and strengthen best practices in geopolitical analysis and offer tools, methods, and training to organizations and individuals as they integrate geopolitical factors into their business practices," says RANE CEO Steve Roycroft.

Building on over a quarter-century of Stratfor's application of geopolitical intelligence to the corporate, national security, and educational sectors, and led by Rodger Baker, one of the world's leading geopolitical thought leaders, the Center focuses on three major initiatives:

Training, Education, and Certification
The advanced methodologies and rigorous analytics that Stratfor developed and applied to geopolitics are available to participants in our training and certification program. Methodologies covered include qualitative and quantitative methods, scenario development and strategic forecasting, and visualization of geopolitical intelligence.

Knowledge-Sharing Events
The Center facilitates global dialogue on significant geopolitical issues with podcasts, webinars, seminars, speaking engagements, and international conferences and events.

Geopolitical Thought Leadership
The Center enhances the understanding of geopolitics through publications, reports, and unique visuals emphasizing the relevance of geopolitical intelligence for decision-makers. Our thought leadership is focused on advancing the application of geopolitics to the international and business community.

Learn more about the Stratfor Center for Applied Geopolitics here: https://www.ranenetwork.com/stratcenter.

ABOUT RANE: RANE.

For more information, contact:
Emily Donahue
pr@ranenetwork.com
512.744.4309


