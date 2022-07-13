Red Light Holland will be the exclusive provider of natural Psilocybin products at the festival estimated to host approximately 15,000 people

Red Light Holland will proudly sell their iMicrodose and Maka products and feature their technology Wisdom VR and Wisdom Truffle at Psy-Fi

Red Light Holland will provide educational workshops to promote the responsible use of Psychedelics

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 13, 2022) - Red Light Holland Corp. (CSE: TRIP) (FSE: 4YX) (OTC Pink: TRUFF) ("Red Light Holland" or the "Company"), an Ontario-based corporation engaged in the production, growth, and sale of a premium brand of magic truffles, is pleased to announce its sponsorship of Psy-Fi festival, one of the largest international festivals in the Netherlands which attracts thousands of visitors each year. Psy-Fi offers a large variety of music, arts, and space for personal growth.

As a lead sponsor, Red Light Holland will be the exclusive provider of Psilocybin Truffles for the festival, including featuring the Company's iMicrodose and Maka Brands. As part of the offerings to the festival, Red Light Holland will deploy its suite of technology products including the VR experience, Wisdom, which explains how Psychedelics influence the brain (https://store.steampowered.com/app/1561720/Wisdom/). Red Light Holland will also showcase their innovative meditation device, designed by world famous structural designer Karim Rashid, The Wisdom Truffle (www.WisdomTruffle.com). Red Light Holland will further provide preparation and integration workshops to promote the responsible use of Psychedelics. These efforts will be led by Jeff Hamburg, Red Light Holland's therapist and expert psychedelic guide and Sarah Hashkes Red Light Holland's Chief Innovation and Technology Officer. The Psy-Fi festival will take place in The Netherlands, September 14th-18th, 2022.

"This is a huge opportunity for us to connect to a worldwide audience that shares the same values of increasing legal access to naturally occuring Psilocybin. We are thrilled to collaborate with such a well-known and respected festival that is known for its safety-first practices as well as its care about the environment," said Todd Shapiro, CEO, and Director of Red Light Holland. "We're excited to show the world our Rec & Tech approach with our branded psilocybin products, technology devices and our educational and responsible use messaging aiming to bring people a lot of joy and connection."

"Psy-Fi 'Guardians of the Gala' is set up to be one of the bigger Psy-Trance festivals in Europe. Our team is very pleased to be able to be such a big part of a beautiful and fun festival," said Hans Derix, Red Light Holland's President and Dutch Native. "We will be displaying and selling our Maka and iMicrodose products via our wholly owned company SR-Wholesale to thousands of people affordably and responsibly. And our intention is to have a big Brand presence. You should come down to our amazing country in September and check it out," added Derix.

To learn more about the festival or purchase tickets go to: https://www.psy-fi.nl/.

Red Light Holland releases Data on Psychedelic Concert

Red Light Holland releases a report with data analysis around the success of the Company's Psychedelic concert event on April 16th, 2022. During this event participants chose to consume between 1 to 8 grams of Red Light Holland's premium Psilocybin truffles after an intake discussion with therapist and expert psychedelic guide Jeff Hamburg. After the event participants were sent a survey and the facilitators were interviewed for the report. A small number of participants replied, but with positive results.

91.7% of the attendees in the survey reported they would be interested in attending another event, 75% reported they enjoyed the music more than usual

41.7% reported they felt connected to the group in a meaningful way

33.3% reported lasting benefits beyond the event itself

The long-term benefits included the release of negative emotions and a lasting "Uplifted mood". Some participants also gained insight that helped them in their personal or professional life. No significant negative effects were reported or observed.

The report with detailed statistical analysis conducted by statistician Yoav Blonder, has been sent to Oregon Health Authority representatives and members of the Washington Psilocybin service workgroup, as well as other government officials around the world Red Light Holland is connected with, to help promote regulations and best practices for group psilocybin services.

While there is no statistical significance due to the small sample size Red Light Holland sees the potential of these events in increasing affordable and equitable accessibility, especially for newcomers to the psychedelic community, as newcomers might be more interested in trying psychedelics in a safe environment supervised by experts.

The Company can not make medical claims regarding the use of psilocybin.

To read the full report: https://redlight.co/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/Psychedelic-Concert-Report.pdf.

About Red Light Holland

Red Light Holland is an Ontario-based corporation engaged in the production, growth and sale (through existing Smart Shops operators and an advanced e-commerce platform) of a premium brand of magic truffles.

For additional information on the Company:

Todd Shapiro

Chief Executive Officer & Director

Tel: 647-643-TRIP (8747)

Email: todd@redlight.co

Website: www.RedLight.co



