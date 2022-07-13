FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HUGE) (CSE: HUGE) (FRE: 0K9A) ("FSD Pharma" or the "Company"), a life sciences holding company dedicated to building a portfolio of assets and biotech solutions, announced today that is wholly owned subsidiary, Lucid Psycheceuticals Inc. ("Lucid"), filed a provisional patent application on novel formulations of palmitoylethanolamide (PEA). The new patent application is based on the results of completed preclinical animal toxicology studies and phase 1 clinical trial using FSD201 (ultramicronized PEA), sponsored by FSD Pharma. Patent applications are important tools to protect intellectual property of the company for commercialization and value proposition for the shareholders.

FSD Pharma is diligently pursuing the clinical development of FSD201 for various indications. On May 31, 2022, the Company announced the submission of an Investigational New Drug application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") and Health Canada detailing a planned Phase 2 clinical trial of FSD201 for the treatment of a yet-to-be-disclosed inflammatory disorder. FSD Pharma is fortifying its intellectual property position through additional novel formulations using PEA with superior biopharmaceutical profiles to serve patients in need.

FSD Pharma presented their preclinical toxicology results on FSD201 at the 32nd Annual Symposium of the International Cannabinoid Research Society held in Galway, Ireland on June 25-30, 2022, in a scientific peer setting. FSD Pharma and Lucid were represented at the conference by Dr. Lakshmi P. Kotra (CEO, Lucid Psycheceuticals), Dr. Andrzej Chruscinski (Vice-President, Clinical and Scientific Affairs, Lucid Psycheceuticals), and Dr. Mohammad Ebrahimzadeh (Scientist, Lucid Psycheceuticals). The poster presentation titled, "Preclinical Safety Pharmacology and Toxicology of FSD201, A Palmitoylethanolamide Composition" discussed the safety pharmacology and toxicokinetics of FSD201, which were completed by FSD Pharma for regulatory filings with the U.S. FDA. The poster presentation provided support for the clinical development of FSD201, revealing well-tolerated doses of FSD201 in two different animal species.

"New patent applications are a critical step for protecting our assets in the development of effective therapeutics targeting brain and inflammatory disorders," said Dr. Kotra. "Novel, high-quality treatments and intellectual property are important to us as an innovation-driven company, and I am very pleased with our team's performance to stay on target towards the key milestones in 2022, including the planned Phase 2 trial of FSD201."

About FSD Pharma

FSD Pharma Inc. is a biotechnology company with three drug candidates in different stages of development. FSD BioSciences, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of FSD Pharma, is focused on pharmaceutical research and development of its lead compound, FSD201, an ultra-micronized PEA, for the treatment of inflammatory diseases. Lucid Psycheceuticals Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of FSD Pharma, is focused on the research and development of its lead compounds, Lucid-Psych and Lucid-MS. Lucid-Psych is a molecular compound identified for the potential treatment of mental health disorders. Lucid-MS is a molecular compound identified for the potential treatment of neurodegenerative disorders.

Forward Looking Information

