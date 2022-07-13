AESARA (www.aesara.com) is pleased to announce the appointment of experienced industry market access executive Sameera Tak, MSc, to the European Strategic Partnerships team.

Sameera joins AESARA bringing over 16 years' experience in the innovative biotech and pharmaceutical industry. Sameera will cover clinical operations and supply chain as well as AESARA's core service area of value access strategy and operations. She brings a differentiated breadth of experience as well as depth of expertise to her consulting role as a peer thought partner to industry clients.

Based in the Zug, Switzerland, biotech hub, Sameera will also take on the Geschäftsführerin or operational board director role, running AESARA Europe's newly established Swiss operations.

Gavin Outteridge, Managing Director of AESARA Europe said, "We're delighted to appoint Sameera to this role, where her strategic access insight and history of operational delivery can combine for client success, as well as AESARA's ambitious growth agenda. I've known Sameera as a client of my own, and her values displayed over many years absolutely align with AESARA's Trusted Bold Transformative trifecta."

Ruslan Horblyuk, Global Head of AESARA Strategic Partnerships added: "I am thrilled to welcome Sameera to AESARA and look forward to working alongside her in bringing AESARA's 'Change Before Change' mindset to our European life sciences partners."

"I am very excited and at the same time truly humbled to be a part of AESARA's growth phase. I am looking forward to becoming a trusted and transformative partner for AESARA's life sciences innovator clients," said Sameera Tak.

About AESARA

AESARA is a market access agency with a focused purpose to impact healthcare decision-making to improve people's lives. Established in 2016, we are a woman and minority-owned company with biopharma seasoned industry professionals in the U.S., Canada, and Europe. Our diverse team is passionate about delivering to our client's transformative market access strategies and innovative digital communication solutions. For more information, please visit www.aesara.com and connect with AESARA on Twitter and LinkedIn.

