WidePoint Corporation: WidePoint Awarded $73.4 Million Task Order by the United States Coast Guard for Cellular Wireless Managed Services

FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2022 / WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American:WYY), the innovative technology Managed Solution Provider (MSP) specializing in Identity and Access Management (IAM), Telecommunications and Managed Mobility Services (MMS), Digital Billing & Analytics, and IT as a Service (ITaaS), announced today a new Task Order award from the U.S. Coast Guard under the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Cellular Wireless Management Services 2.0 BPA. The new Task Order award includes a total period of performance of May 1, 2022 through October 31, 2026 with a total ceiling of $73.4 million if all periods are exercised. The Task Order has an obligated base period of performance of six months with funding of $7.9 million.

Jin Kang, WidePoint's CEO, stated: "WidePoint is excited to see our work with the U.S. Coast Guard extended until October 2026. We remain committed to ensuring that the U.S. Coast Guard and other DHS components utilizing the DHS CWMS 2.0 IDIQ contract achieve increased accountability, operational efficiency and maximizing resource investment."

Todd Dzyak, President and CEO of WidePoint Integrated Solutions Corporation, added: "The U.S. Coast Guard is realizing significant benefits from WidePoint's Managed Mobility Services (MMS) solution, including among others: Asset and service management; Full lifecycle support; Transparency into technical performance; Cost savings; Enhanced security for mobile workers. The WidePoint team thanks the U.S. Coast Guard for their inspired collaboration and commitment to this contract and program."

