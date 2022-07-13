Anzeige
Mittwoch, 13.07.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 663 internationalen Medien
WKN: A2QEMU ISIN: US9675902095 Ticker-Symbol: ZMX1 
Frankfurt
13.07.22
08:20 Uhr
2,340 Euro
-0,020
-0,85 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
13.07.2022 | 15:08
60 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

WidePoint Corporation: WidePoint Awarded $73.4 Million Task Order by the United States Coast Guard for Cellular Wireless Managed Services

FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2022 / WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American:WYY), the innovative technology Managed Solution Provider (MSP) specializing in Identity and Access Management (IAM), Telecommunications and Managed Mobility Services (MMS), Digital Billing & Analytics, and IT as a Service (ITaaS), announced today a new Task Order award from the U.S. Coast Guard under the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Cellular Wireless Management Services 2.0 BPA. The new Task Order award includes a total period of performance of May 1, 2022 through October 31, 2026 with a total ceiling of $73.4 million if all periods are exercised. The Task Order has an obligated base period of performance of six months with funding of $7.9 million.

Jin Kang, WidePoint's CEO, stated: "WidePoint is excited to see our work with the U.S. Coast Guard extended until October 2026. We remain committed to ensuring that the U.S. Coast Guard and other DHS components utilizing the DHS CWMS 2.0 IDIQ contract achieve increased accountability, operational efficiency and maximizing resource investment."

Todd Dzyak, President and CEO of WidePoint Integrated Solutions Corporation, added: "The U.S. Coast Guard is realizing significant benefits from WidePoint's Managed Mobility Services (MMS) solution, including among others: Asset and service management; Full lifecycle support; Transparency into technical performance; Cost savings; Enhanced security for mobile workers. The WidePoint team thanks the U.S. Coast Guard for their inspired collaboration and commitment to this contract and program."

About WidePoint
WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American:WYY) is a leading technology Managed Solution Provider (MSP) dedicated to securing and protecting the mobile workforce and enterprise landscape. WidePoint is recognized for pioneering technology solutions that include Identity and Access Management (IAM), Mobility Managed Services (MMS), Telecom Management, Information Technology as a Service (ITaaS), Cloud Security, and Digital Billing & Analytics. For more information, visit widepoint.com.

Investor Relations:
Gateway Investor Relations
Matt Glover or John Yi
949-574-3860, WYY@gatewayir.com

SOURCE: WidePoint Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/708349/WidePoint-Awarded-734-Million-Task-Order-by-the-United-States-Coast-Guard-for-Cellular-Wireless-Managed-Services

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
