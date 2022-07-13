The Graber Visualizer Tablet App: New Virtual Tool Lets Consumers See Exactly How a Window Treatment Will Look in Their Space

Closing the gap from fabric swatches to finished look, the innovative tool boosts consumer confidence in the purchase decision

MIDDLETON, WI / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2022 / Graber, a Springs Window Fashions company, has unveiled a new, simple solution for selecting custom window treatments: the Graber Visualizer tablet app is an innovative tool that enables people to preview how thousands of possible treatments and combinations will look in the intended space, whether it is in one of Graber's sample rooms or in their own home-via an uploaded photo or in real time with augmented reality.

Before the visualizer tool was introduced, consumers only had access to fabric swatches to envision how new window treatments would look in their home. The Graber Visualizer tablet app uses augmented reality technology for consumers to easily envision how different products and styles will appear in their space simply by holding their tablet up to their window. People can also experiment with light and privacy levels, testing different opacities, and virtually raising and lowering blinds or shades and opening and closing shutters. Thanks to artificial intelligence, room photos will show how the window coverings look behind any furniture that may appear in an uploaded photo or in augmented reality.

"Our research shows that people would love to be able to see what new window treatments would look like in their home before they buy them. The Graber Visualizer lets them 'see' all their options in their own home and even download a high-definition photo of their final selection as a reference or to share with their local Graber Expert," said John Weinstock, Executive Vice President of Marketing for Graber.

In conjunction with working with their local Graber Expert, who will make the entire process a seamless one-from product knowledge and physical fabric swatches to the actual measurements and installation-the Graber Visualizer is a great tool for people to use to be able to envision how the new Graber Window Treatments would look and function in their home, making the selection process even easier.

Consumers can find the Graber Visualizer Tablet App in their Apple App Store or Google Play, along with full information on the types, styles, colors and fabrics available here on Graber's website.

About Graber

A Springs Window Fashions company, Graber has elevated the standard for window treatments since its founding by John Graber in 1939. Its solution-oriented approach, cost-effective pricing and reputation for trend spotting and innovation have made it a preferred brand in the dealer community for more than eight decades. Graber offers customized solutions for any window, including a wide range of stylish and inventive blinds, shades, shutters and draperies-all manufactured with the highest quality materials and designed with the end user in mind. For more information and free product swatches, visit www.graberblinds.com.

About Springs Window Fashions

Springs Window Fashions, the Best Experience Company, is a leading global supplier of blinds, shades, specialty treatments and window hardware. Its Bali®, Graber®, Horizons®, SWFcontract, Mecho, Mariak, and SunSetter brands are sold through retailers and distributors within North America. In Europe, the company manufactures and sells products through its B&C International division. Based in Middleton, WI, Springs has facilities worldwide and employs more than 9,000 associates. For more information, visit www.springswindowfashions.com.

