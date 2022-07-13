SOBR Safe, Inc.: SOBRsafe Enters Fleet Market with Major Midwestern Food Management Company

Following Successful Pilot, Continental Services to Implement SOBRcheck, Realize Insurance Savings

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2022 / SOBR Safe, Inc. (Nasdaq:SOBR) (SOBRsafe or the Company), providers of fast, accurate and hygienic solutions for alcohol safety management, today announced that it has signed a software as a service (SaaS) agreement with Continental Services (Continental). As Michigan's largest food management company, Continental has over 1,800 employees across 6 locations (including locations in Ohio, New York and Pennsylvania), and its last mile fleet serves more than 700 corporate customers.

Continental previously hosted a pilot test of SOBRsafe's touch-based alcohol screening technology; the test validated the employee enrollment process, daily ease-of-use and its cloud-based reporting, and Continental gathered anonymized data as a foundation for business trend analysis.

"SOBRsafe provides us a means to recognize our team's outstanding efforts," stated Continental CEO Matt Hubbard. "It is an innovative solution to proactively manage our existing alcohol policy, while complementing our existing safe operations. SOBRsafe supports our mission to provide a safe environment and community, and to encourage healthy living practices. Additionally, through this process we have realized material savings on our insurance premiums while guarding against future liabilities."

Followed SOBRsafe Chairman & CEO Dave Gandini, "We are excited to enter the last mile fleet market with an acknowledged industry leader like Continental. We believe that their commercial adoption following a rigorous pilot experience is a significant endorsement of our technology, and its value in keeping our workplaces and roadways safe."

SOBRsafe's flagship solution SOBRcheck was recently named a "Game Changer" by the Michigan Manufacturers Association (view announcement here). As described in the article, "featuring real-time results and data analytics, SOBRcheck immediately detects the presence of alcohol through a simple, non-invasive finger touch - no blood, no saliva, no breathing into any kind of device. These results enable employers to uniformly and objectively manage their current alcohol policy and prevent alcohol-related catastrophes before they happen."

James Bardy, a member of the SOBRsafe Board of Directors, is the Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of Continental Services.

About Continental Services From humble beginnings as a coffee and vending provider in 1989, Continental has grown into Michigan's largest food management company. Today, its 1,800+ employees provide a wide range of custom dining, refreshment services and catering solutions through an extensive brand lineup. Continental's services are focused on creating engaging experiences with fresh, handcrafted fare in corporate cafés, grab-and-go pantry-style vending markets, at special events and on luxury yacht charters. It is Continental's distinct privilege to serve more than 700 companies in all business and industry sectors throughout the Great Lakes region. For more information, visit www.continentalserves.com.

About SOBRsafe The annual cost of alcohol abuse in the U.S. is $249 billion. Nearly half of all industrial accidents with injuries are alcohol-related, and 1-in-10 U.S. commercial drivers test positive for alcohol (the highest rate worldwide). In response, SOBRsafe has developed a proprietary, touch-based identity verification, alcohol detection and cloud-based reporting system. The technology is transferable across innumerable form factors, including stationary access control, personal wearables and for telematics integration. A preventative solution in a historically reactive industry, it is being deployed for commercial fleets and workplaces; other intended applications include managed care and young drivers. This patent-pending alcohol detection solution helps prevent an intoxicated worker from taking the factory floor or a driver from receiving the keys to a truck, bus or heavy machinery. An offender is immediately flagged, and the employer (or parent, rehab sponsor, etc.) is empowered to take the appropriate corrective actions. At SOBRsafe, we are creating a culture of prevention. For more information, visit www.sobrsafe.com.

Safe Harbor Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. SOBR Safe, Inc., (Nasdaq: SOBR) (the "Company," "SOBRsafe," "we," "our" or "us") desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words "forecasts" "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements primarily on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include the performance of our alcohol detection technology and devices, potential manufacturing and supply issues related to the production of our devices, our ability to meet production demands, our ability to expand our sales organization to address existing and new markets that we intend to target, our ability to effectively compete in a competitive industry, and the Risk Factors contained within our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

