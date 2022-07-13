BeiGene (NASDAQ: BGNE; HKEX: 06160; SSE: 688235), a global oncology biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative and affordable medicines to improve treatment outcomes and access for patients worldwide, today announced the appointment of Chan Lee as General Counsel, effective July 18, 2022.

Chan Lee, General Counsel, BeiGene (Photo: Business Wire)

Mr. Lee joins BeiGene from Sanofi and will bring his significant expertise leading legal functions in the biopharma industry to overseeing legal, compliance, intellectual property and related matters. Mr. Lee succeeds Scott Samuels, who built BeiGene's global legal and compliance team and served as an important part of the company's evolution to a global commercial organization.

"Chan Lee is a proven leader in the biopharma industry and will be a valued partner to me and to our executive team. His expertise will strengthen BeiGene as we continue to expand globally and will be instrumental in advancing our business priorities," said Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO John V. Oyler. "I would also like to thank Scott Samuels for his significant contributions to BeiGene's growth over the past several years, including establishing a strong, worldwide legal function."

Mr. Lee most recently served as North America General Counsel and Head of Legal for Specialty Care Global Business Unit at Sanofi, responsible for the legal oversight of Sanofi's operations in the U.S. and Canada and Specialty Care business globally. Prior to Sanofi, he held roles of increasing responsibility at Pfizer, most notably as Chief Counsel for Pfizer's Innovative Health global business. Earlier in his career, he served as Chief Counsel for the Vaccines, Oncology and Consumer Health global businesses at Pfizer, as well as Assistant General Counsel for its Asia operations.

"I am honored and excited to join BeiGene at this stage of growth," said Chan Lee, incoming General Counsel, BeiGene. "I have admired BeiGene's vision to improve patients' lives around the world and look forward to partnering with my BeiGene colleagues across functions and regions to further advance this commitment."

Mr. Lee will serve on BeiGene's Executive Committee and report directly to John V. Oyler.

About BeiGene

BeiGene is a global, science-driven biotechnology company focused on developing innovative and affordable medicines to improve treatment outcomes and access for patients worldwide. With a broad portfolio of more than 40 clinical candidates, we are expediting development of our diverse pipeline of novel therapeutics through our own capabilities and collaborations. We are committed to radically improving access to medicines for two billion more people by 2030. BeiGene has a growing global team of over 8,000 colleagues across five continents. To learn more about BeiGene, please visit www.beigene.com and follow us on Twitter at @BeiGeneGlobal.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws, including statements regarding Chan Lee's appointment and responsibilities as General Counsel and BeiGene's plans, commitments, aspirations and goals under the heading "About BeiGene." Actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including BeiGene's ability to demonstrate the efficacy and safety of its drug candidates; the clinical results for its drug candidates, which may not support further development or marketing approval; actions of regulatory agencies, which may affect the initiation, timing and progress of clinical trials and marketing approval; BeiGene's ability to achieve commercial success for its marketed medicines and drug candidates, if approved; BeiGene's ability to obtain and maintain protection of intellectual property for its medicines and technology; BeiGene's reliance on third parties to conduct drug development, manufacturing and other services; BeiGene's limited experience in obtaining regulatory approvals and commercializing pharmaceutical products and its ability to obtain additional funding for operations and to complete the development of its drug candidates and achieve and maintain profitability; and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on BeiGene's clinical development, regulatory, commercial, manufacturing, and other operations, as well as those risks more fully discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in BeiGene's most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in BeiGene's subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and BeiGene undertakes no duty to update such information unless required by law.

