Listing of MAXIMA GRUPE, UAB bonds on Baltic Bond List

Nasdaq Vilnius decided on July 13, 2022 to list the bonds of MAXIMA GRUPE, UAB on the Bond List on July 14, 2022 at the request of the Company. Additional info: Issuer's name MAXIMA GRUPE, UAB ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Issuer's short name MXGR ------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN code XS2485155464 ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Securities issue date 12.07.2022 ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Securities maturity date 12.07.2027 ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Total nominal value 240 000 000 EUR ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Denomination EUR 100 000 and integral multiples of EUR 1000 ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Rate of interest 6.25% ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Orderbook short name MXGR062527A ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Interest payment dates once per year on July 12 from 2023 to 2027 ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Trading list Baltic Bond List ------------------------------ Bonds issue was executed on the basis of the MAXIMA GRUPE, UAB base prospectus for the issuance of non-equity securities under EUR 1,000,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Programme. Enclosures: - The Final Terms, - the Base Prospectus Base Prospectus also can be found on the website of the Bank of Lithuania. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 5 253 1454 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1079113