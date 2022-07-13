Anzeige
13.07.2022
Listing of MAXIMA GRUPE, UAB bonds on Baltic Bond List

Nasdaq Vilnius decided on July 13, 2022 to list the bonds of MAXIMA GRUPE, UAB
on the Bond List on July 14, 2022 at the request of the Company. 



Additional info:



Issuer's name       MAXIMA GRUPE, UAB               
------------------------------------------------------------------------
Issuer's short name    MXGR                     
------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code         XS2485155464                 
------------------------------------------------------------------------
Securities issue date   12.07.2022                  
------------------------------------------------------------------------
Securities maturity date 12.07.2027                  
------------------------------------------------------------------------
Total nominal value    240 000 000 EUR                
------------------------------------------------------------------------
Denomination       EUR 100 000 and integral multiples of EUR 1000
------------------------------------------------------------------------
Rate of interest     6.25%                     
------------------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook short name   MXGR062527A                  
------------------------------------------------------------------------
Interest payment dates  once per year on July 12 from 2023 to 2027  
------------------------------------------------------------------------

Trading list Baltic Bond List
------------------------------



Bonds issue was executed on the basis of the MAXIMA GRUPE, UAB base prospectus
for the issuance of non-equity securities under EUR 1,000,000,000 Euro Medium
Term Note Programme. 

Enclosures:

- The Final Terms,
- the Base Prospectus

Base Prospectus also can be found on the website of the Bank of Lithuania.

Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 5 253 1454
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1079113
